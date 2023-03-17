$23.6 Billion Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Global Market by 2030: Growing Lithium Ion Battery Demand & Production Against Robust EV Sales Drives Interest in Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.8% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LIthium-iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR



The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -

Accurec-Recycling GmbH

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Duesenfeld GmbH

ECO-BAT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Envirostream Australia Pty. Ltd.

Fortum Oyj

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.

GEM Co., Ltd

Glencore International AG

Guangdong Brunp recycling Technology Co., Ltd.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Lithion Recycling Inc.

Neometals Ltd.

OnTo Technology LLC

Raw Materials Company Inc. (RMC)

Redwood Materials, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Limited

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

Umicore SA

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 419 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Building a Circular Economy Ushers in the Era of Use, Reuse & Recycle

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Recycling Closes the Loop on the Circular Economy

Combating Climate Change Through Recycling is the New Weapon in the "Save Our Environment Battle": Global Market for Recycling Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Indispensability of Batteries for Life in the 21st Century Brings Battery Recycling Into the Forefront of the Recycling Revolution

Useful, Ubiquitous & Indispensable to Life in the 21st Century, Batteries Need to Become Clean and Green More Urgently Than Ever Before: Global Market for Batteries (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

What is Lithium Ion Battery & Why is Lithium at the Core of Our Sustainability Efforts?

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fears Over Lithium Supply Shortages Juxtaposed With Robust Demand Projections Spurs Funding for Lithium Mining, Fueling Both Frenzied Expansion of Mining Activities & the Urgency for Recycling

Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global Lithium Demand (In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Opportunities Exist for Expansion of Lithium Production, But Doing So Will Attract Environmental Criticism in the Absence of Recycling: Lithium Reserves & Production (In 1000 Tons) in Major Countries as of the Year 2022

Here's How Lithium-Ion Impacts the Environment, Throwing the Spotlight On Recycling to Make Lithium Green

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives

The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Provides the Cornerstone for the Evolution of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Market for Prospects Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs in Parallel to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Robust Demand for Battery Energy Storage Systems Opens a Parallel Downstream Market for Lithium Ion Batteries & Battery Recycling: Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Market for Consumer Batteries Doubles the Pressure on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for Lithium Ion Smartphone Battery: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

The Coming Decade of EVs, as Governments' Weave Them Into the Decarbonization Goal, to Turbocharge Growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Growing Lithium Ion Battery Demand & Production Against the Backdrop of Robust EV Sales Drives Interest in Lithium Ion Battery Recycling: Global EV Sales (In 000 Units) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025, & 2027

As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs: Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year) for the Period 2020 to 2025

With New Studies Revealing Recycled Lithium Batteries to Perform Better Than New Ones, the Focus on Recycling Gets a Sharper Business Edge

How EV Batteries Are Recycled? A Review

Innovations in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Amid Challenges Crucial for Future Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53wjwp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment