Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) Market is Expected to Surpass USD 498.49 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030; Increasing Awareness of the Health Advantages of BCAAs and Demand For Sports Nutrition Products

Westford USA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) market is expected to experience significant growth in North America and Asia Pacific regions. Various factors, including the surge in demand for sports nutrition products, the increasing awareness of the health advantages of BCAAs, and the expanding demand for dietary supplements among consumers, drive this market. Moreover, the growing popularity of veganism and vegetarianism has increased demand for plant-based sources of branched-chain amino acids. Additionally, the usage of BCAAs in medical nutrition therapy for treating conditions such as liver disease and cancer significantly contributes to the market's growth.

As per SkyQuest's latest global research findings, The market size of vegan BCAA on a worldwide scale was valued at USD 19 million in the year 2021, and it is anticipated to achieve a market size of USD 28 million by the end of 2025, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecasted period. This growth can be credited to various factors, such as the surging demand for plant-based protein sources, increasing awareness of the significance of health and wellness, and the growth of the vegan population worldwide.

BCAAs or Branch chain Amino Acid Market have become vital today owing to their manifold health advantages. They are essential amino acids, and the human body cannot synthesize them independently, requiring intake through supplements or food. BCAAs are recognized to assist in repairing and recovering muscles, reducing soreness and fatigue, promoting muscle growth, and enhancing athletic performance. Additionally, they may provide health benefits, including increased insulin sensitivity, inflammation reduction, and immune function support. The growing importance of fitness and health awareness has led to an escalation in demand for BCAA supplements.

Vegan Branched Chain Amino Acid Segment to Drive Higher Sales as the Demand for Plant-Based Sources of Protein Has Increased.

According to a recent analysis, the Vegan branch chain amino acid segment emerged as a significant contributor to the rapid development of the Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 as the segment retains its dominance in the market. The rising demand for plant-based sources of protein as a result of changing consumer preferences, increasing popularity of veganism, and growing awareness of health and wellness. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for products that provide health benefits without compromising on taste or quality. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of vegan BCAA supplements and products in the market is further contributing to the segment's growth. As a result, the vegan BCAA segment is expected to outperform the non-vegan BCAA segment in terms of sales growth in the coming years.

According to research analysis, Asia-Pacific is set to become a dominant player in the Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) market from 2022 to 2030. Several factors include the increasing demand for sports nutrition products and dietary supplements, as well as rising awareness of health and wellness. Additionally, the popularity of fitness and bodybuilding in the region has played a significant role, with a large population of young and health-conscious consumers seeking products that aid in muscle growth and recovery. This surge in sales of Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) products indicates a positive outlook for the Asia-Pacific market.

Powder Form of BCAAs Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth Due to Its to Its Ease of Use And Versatility.

The pyrometallurgical process segment emerged as the dominant method in the Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) market in 2021, and it is projected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. This form of BCAA has dominated the market due to its ease of use and versatility. This form can be conveniently mixed with water or other beverages to create a drink or added to food products. It also has a longer shelf life when compared to other forms like liquid or capsule forms. The powder form of BCAA is popular among consumers because it is affordable and readily available. These factors have contributed to the popularity and dominance of the powder form of BCAA in the market.

The North America and Europe region became a significant force in the Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) market and is expected to maintain its steady growth by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the high rate of production and increased sales of BCAA products in the region. In addition, according to SkyQuest, the Europe and North America BCAA market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2031. This positive outlook bodes well for the region's Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) industry.

The Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) market has been thoroughly analyzed in a recent report, which focuses on the major players in the industry. The report covers key aspects such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into the latest market trends and significant developments. Additionally, the report offers a detailed geographic analysis and identifies the leading market segments in terms of market share. Finally, the report highlights major players in the industry and their efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand. The report is a comprehensive source of information for anyone interested in the BCAA market.

Major Developments in Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) Market

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) and Nutrabolt have unveiled a strategic partnership that includes a definitive agreement for a long-term sales and distribution arrangement. The arrangement will leverage the robust go-to-market capabilities of KDP, while the partnership's value creation upside will be accessed through a significant equity investment by KDP. The equity investment closure is anticipated to occur by the end of the year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), known for producing the renowned global fitness drink CELSIUS®, has revealed its plan to diversify its product range by incorporating an inventive functional beverage made with branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) that helps in muscle recovery. The initial launch of the BCAA product line will take place in the fitness channel, further consolidating the company's position as a pioneering player in the functional beverage industry.

Key Questions Answered in Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) Market Report

What are the specific drivers of growth that are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

