Mobile Coupons Global Market to Reach $1.6 Trillion by 2030: Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Coupon Marketing

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Coupons estimated at US$509.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $150.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Mobile Coupons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$150.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$242.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $509.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1600 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Coupon Marketing Provides the Platform for the Growth of Mobile Coupons

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022

Stubbornly High Inflation Set to Dampen Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competition

Mobile Coupons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overview of Mobile Coupons

Types of Mobile Coupons

Advantages of Mobile Coupons

Reasons for the Success of Mobile Coupons

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments in Loyalty Management Programs Opens New Opportunities for Implementing Mobile Coupon Strategy

Robust Spending on Building Customer Loyalty to Spur Increased Use of Mobile Coupons as an Integral Part of the Loyalty Management Strategy: Global Market for Loyalty Management (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Ubiquitous Smartphone Ownership & Their Growing Use for Shopping to Spur Growth in the Market

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Coupon Marketing: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

Smartphone Usage Presents Increased Growth Opportunities

Robust Growth of E-Commerce & M-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic to Spur Growth in the Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Higher Redemption Rate Than Traditional Coupons Drive the Popularity of Mobile Coupons

Increased Opportunities for Personalization Spur Adoption of Mobile Coupons

Here's How AI is Transforming Coupon Marketing

AI: A Boon for Coupon Marketing Campaigns

What Does it Take to Develop a Successful Mobile Coupon Strategy?

Mobile Coupon Strategy

Location-based Mobile Coupons Help Increase in-store Traffic

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

