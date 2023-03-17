Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Strategic Business Report 2023: Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cloud-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $644.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$644.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$439.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|369
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19: The New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Role of CFD in Multiscale Study of Oil-in-Water Emulsions
- CFD Simulations in Reducing Risk of Aerosol Dispersion
- An Introduction to Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
- Computational Fluid Dynamics: An Evolutionary Scan
- Phases of CFD
- Governing Equations
- Major CFD Applications
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Major Startups Operating in the Computational Fluid Dynamics Space
- Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- CFD: An Integral Part of Engineering Analysis & Design
- Myriad Benefits of CFD Provide Growth Opportunities
- Significant Role of CFD in Design and Development Processes
- Growing Role of CFD in Critical Aircraft Systems and Components to Fuel Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Automotive Industry to Stimulate Demand for CFD Solutions
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Increasing Sales of EVs to Present Opportunities for CFD Market
- CFD Aims to Address Major Challenges in EVs
- Global EV Stock (in Thousand Units) for 2015, 2018 and 2021
- Shift towards Cloud-based CFD Emerges as a Notable Trend
- Cloud-based CFD Offers Numerous Benefits for Bioreactors
- Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Computational Fluid Dynamics Market
- Notable Trends in Computational Fluid Dynamics Space
- Rise in Cloud Services and Resultant Growth in Data Centers Fuels Demand for CFD for Thermal Modeling Purposes
- Global Data Center Infrastructure Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Accuracy of Data Center CFD Models: A Major Concern
- Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activities to Emerging Nations Spurs Demand for CFD Solutions
- Role of CFD in Optimizing Cleanroom Design for Pharma and Biopharma Industry
- Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size (in US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Promising & Emerging Clinical Applications of CFD Analysis in Ophthalmology
- CFD Modeling & Simulation for Hydrofracking Reactors and Crude Oil Pipelines
- CFD Solutions Find Use in All Aspects of Oil & Gas Industry
- Utility of Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulation Program
- Effect of Heat Capacity and Density on Pipe Distance
- CFD Analysis Helps Power Plants to Achieve High Efficiency Levels
- CFD to Revolutionize Water Industry
- GPU Acceleration Driving the CFD Revolution
- CAD-Embedded CFD: Offering Value to Customers
- CFD Simulation Use in Design & Control of Ventilation Systems Faces Difficulties
- Accuracy and Fidelity: Two Key Hurdles for CFDs of APP Flow
- Open Source CFD Software: A Major Threat to CFD Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
