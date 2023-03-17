Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Strategic Business Report 2023: Wearables Widen Opportunities for MFA

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Two Factor Authentication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Three Factor Authentication segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR



The Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

CA Technologies

Gemalto NV

RSA Security, Inc.

SAFRAN Group

Symantec Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $12.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $33.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Factors Driving MFA

Increasing Rates of Cybercrime to Drive MFA Adoption

Cyberattacks by Industry: 2019

Cloud Computing Adds Avenues for MFA

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Summarized for MFA

Rise in Smartphone Usage Drive the Need for MFA

Smartphone Sales Worldwide in Million Units: 2007-2022

Wearables Widen Opportunities for MFA

Global Wearble Shipments in Million Units: 2017-2022

Authentication as a Service (AaaS) Grows in Prominence

Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Movement Picks up Pace, Triggering the Need for MFA

Data Protection Regulations Mandate Use of MFA

Rise in eCommerce Market & Increasingg Data Protection Needs Fuel Demand for MFA

Global eCommerce as a Percentage of Retail Sales: 2017-2022

Growing Global Interest in E-Governance Drives Demand for MFA in the Government Sector

Banking & Financial Services Security Drives Interest in MFA

Insurance Companies Prioritize MFA amid Growing Complexities in Data Management

Opportunities for MFA in the Healthcare Sector

Online Gaming Platforms Drive MFA to Secure their Operations

Market Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

