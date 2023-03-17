Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030: Connected Health to Modernize Healthcare Supply Chain

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Healthcare Supply Chain Management estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$281.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$255.6 Million by the year 2030.
