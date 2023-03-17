Meet The Recruiting Leader Helping Retailers Fix Their Front-Line Hiring Problems

Rockford, Michigan, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retailers have a personnel problem, one that has grown exponentially since the coronavirus pandemic. The results: a quit rate for essential front-line staff higher than the national average. Luckily, one recruiting leader created a company to fix this problem.







J Recruiting Services, a virtual firm serving clients across the U.S., works with large retail brands to help them fill crucial store operations roles – which are often an afterthought for other large recruiting firms that prioritize recruiting for corporate positions. J Recruiting Services offers a dedicated, around-the-clock service to connect retailers with a diverse, highly-qualified pool of in-person job candidates.



The company is the brainchild of Founder and CEO Jenn Hahn, who has more than a decade of experience with business, retail, and recruiting. This includes starting her career as an operations leader for a retail giant, equipping her with a first-hand understanding of the process for hiring store leadership teams.

“So many leaders in retail organizations will say the front lines are the most important people in their business. But are they truly investing their resources and strategies into those positions and filling them with the right people?” says Hahn. “We stand out because we love helping fill the store operations roles, and that makes us unique in the crowded world of recruiting.”

Now is an opportune time for companies to connect with J Recruiting Services, given recent news reports about the retail sector having the second-highest quit rate of front-line in-person staff since the pandemic.

“Getting people into in-person retail positions is a greater challenge today than it’s ever been. There’s such a focus on flexibility and work-from-home, all while more and more of the workforce is hitting retirement age,” says Hahn.

“Every large retail organization is talking about how to hire the right people for those in-person roles. Sometimes doing more of the same is not the answer,” she adds. “Instead, the answer is partnering with a vendor that already knows how to do something different – much like they do in other areas of their business, like creative work and delivery solutions.”

And J Recruiting Services has both the knowledge and proven track record to give retailers confidence in its abilities. Hahn says they do things differently – things like only hiring recruiters with operations leadership experience, visiting stores and DCs to see the jobs in action, and creating a proactive retail recruiting process that reaches candidates before you even need them.







It’s a comprehensive suite of services that has gained the company a stellar word-of-mouth reputation. The loyalty from existing customers speaks for itself – J Recruiting Services boasts an enviable one hundred percent of clients who return for repeat business after working with the company just once.

“We are niched in retail, which allows us to focus our industry skills to the maximum benefit of our clients,” says Hahn. “In the last six years, we have built a solid database and community of diverse retail-based workers, meaning we can connect employers with the strongest employee candidates in a much more efficient and effective way.”



