Catamaran Market Size to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global catamaran market was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample of Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11749

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.7 Billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 330 Segments Covered Product Type, Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Growing interest in yachting, sailing, and water sports Rise in preference toward catamarans for vacations Restraints Rising environmental concerns regarding marine pollution High cost associated with manufacturing catamarans Opportunities Increasing demand for luxury catamarans

Covid-19 Scenario-

Although the global catamaran market was negatively impacted during the pandemic, engaged stakeholders started boosting their innovation in the sector of catamarans as soon as the global situation began to normalize.

The market players are now introducing catamarans at reasonable prices while also improving the products' quality and comfort level.

The global catamaran market is analyzed across Product Type, Size, Application, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Procure The Complete Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catamaran-market/purchase-options

By product type, the sailing catamaran segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global catamaran market revenue. The powered catamaran segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

By size, the below 15m size segment contributed to nearly half of the global catamaran market share in 2021. On the other hand, the 16m-30m segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.01% throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the above 30m segment is also discussed in the report.

By application, the leisure segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around two-fifths of the global catamaran market revenue. The sports segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The transport and other segments are also analyzed through the study.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fifths of the global catamaran market revenue. North America, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.98% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11749

The key market players analyzed in the global catamaran market report include Leopard Catamarans, Outremer catamarans, Beneteau/Lagoon, Fountaine Pajot, Catana Catamarans, Nautitech Catamaran, Privilege Catamarans, Antares Catamarans, Gemini Catamarans, and Seawind Cats. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Similar Reports We Have on Marine Industry:

Recreational Boating Market Research Report 2023-2035

Yacht Charter Market Research Report 2023-2035

Hydrogen-Powered Yacht Market Research Report 2023-2035

Cruise Ship Market Research Report 2023-2035

Electric Boat Market Research Report 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.