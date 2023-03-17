French English

AMA makes its XpertEye solution compatible with leading Artificial Intelligence engines

AMA CORPORATION PLC (AMA), a pioneer in assisted reality solutions and a publisher and integrator of B2B software solutions for smart workplaces, is announcing a technology partnership with Advanced Research In Artificial Neural Networks Inc (ARIANN), a company based in Canada and specialized in research in Artificial Intelligence since 2017.

With this initiative, AMA intends to enable its customers to connect the Artificial Intelligence engines of their choice to its XpertEye secure solutions.

This compatibility will allow its customers, for example, to automate the analysis of data, (images, videos, text, etc.) generated by XpertEye users and to simplify certain key operations such as reporting, or the automatic implementation of procedures.

ARIANN's AI experts are already working closely with AMA's assisted reality experts. The goal of this collaboration is to respond to the growing interest of large corporations in increased productivity associated with Artificial Intelligence. These developments will be integrated into future XperteEye releases.

About AMA

AMA, a software developer and integrator, helps industry and service providers of all sizes, as well as medical establishments, to accelerate their digital transformation, since 2015. AMA’s XpertEye suite, addresses a wide range of use cases, from remote diagnostics to inspection, planning and workflow management. Its unique solutions for remote interactive collaboration enable businesses and institutions to increase productivity, speed up resolution times and maximize uptime, while reducing carbon footprint.

With offices in France, Germany, Spain, the United States, China (including Hong Kong) and Japan, AMA has a global presence and works across all time zones to forge close relationships with its clients wherever they are. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 – ALAMA). Learn more at www.amaxperteye.com.

About ARIANN

ARIANN, founded by Michel Guillemot and based in Montreal, is specialized in the research and development of Machine Learning and Deep Learning applications, and has been developing custom solutions for various industries since 2017.

