Power Hero to Launch PowerPac Home Charging Solution for Electric Vehicles

La Verne, California, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Hero, a California-based company specializing in electric vehicle charging solutions is launching PowerPac™️. PowerPac™️ allows EV owners in apartment buildings to access Level 2 charging. Unlike the current level 2 chargers, PowerPac™️ connects to any 120V circuit and outputs 240V level 2 power.

PowerPac™️ is a patent pending technology that connects to any regular 120V electrical connection and banks power for up to 12 hours. It then provides 240V charging output, or up to 100 miles a day, similar to what a Level 2 charger provides, without the need for expensive rewiring and installation work. This makes it easier for apartment and condominium dwellers to switch to electric vehicles, as their charging needs can be fulfilled at home. PowerPac™️ can draw power during non-peak hours, resulting in savings on energy bills and reduced strain on the electrical grid.

According to Robert Kent, co-founder of Power Hero, many apartment dwellers are hesitant to own electric vehicles due to 120V Level 1 chargers providing an average of only 4 miles per hour of charging. Meanwhile, Level 2 chargers provide around 32 miles per hour, but these require a 240V connection with 40 amp wiring, which is expensive to install and may not be available in apartment and condominium complexes.

“When you leave for the day, PowerPac™️ will store up to 50 miles of range. Upon coming home at night, you can plug your EV into the PowerPac™️ and it will supply that 50 miles of range in a couple of hours, as if using a Level 2 charger. If you leave the EV plugged in for the rest of the night, you can have up to 100 miles charge by morning.”

Kent says that there are an estimated to be over 1 billion 120V conduit access points in the US, compared to 30,000 super charging points and 150,000 semi-public Level 2 chargers. PowerPac™️ will be able to utilize the widespread availability of 120V points and greatly expand the US' electric vehicle charging infrastructure, encouraging more people to buy EVs.

Esmond Goei, Power Hero co-founder, says that the development of EV infrastructure is going in the wrong direction because it is following the gasoline model by focusing on building public charging stations instead of incentivizing charging at home. It made sense for gasoline, due to hazards involved with storage, but electricity is just about everywhere, especially in urban areas.



“The EV market is still stuck in the gasoline mentality – they're trying to put all these public charging stations out there, but they forget that there's a component called human behavior. People want to be prepared for the day ahead. We charge our smartphones overnight, so we can leave the house the next morning with a full battery. This is a mentality we cannot erase, and it is supported by statistics from the Department of Energy, which show that 80% of EV charging happens at home. Now, 30% of Americans live in apartment buildings, and PowerPac™️ will help them charge their EVs faster,” Goei says.

According to the co-founders, Power Hero is gathering investment to bring its products to market. Aside from PowerPac™️, Power Hero has developed Cameo, a patented adapter that enables EV charger owners to monetize their equipment and increase public usage by connecting their chargers to the cloud, where EV owners can locate available chargers and reserve charging stations. The company also patented mPower, a mobile EV charging solution that can help vehicle owners during emergencies and provide power to areas affected by natural calamities.



Power Hero is a California-based clean-energy company that develops hardware and software solutions that will help develop the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. It was founded by Esmond Goei and Robert Kent in 2017. Both co-founders have successfully managed start-ups and growth-phase companies in the CEO role, with a track record of scaling businesses both domestically and internationally.



