Apoth.o.gy Reveals Its Eco-Friendly And Cruelty Free Methodology To Skincare

Houston, Texas, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston based skincare company Apoth.o.gy is a black-owned business newly founded in 2020 that defines itself as a consumer driven enterprise. It was built with the goal of cultivating acceptance and care for their clientele through a beautiful selection of sustainable products. Apoth.o.gy’s ingredients are ethically sourced and naturally occur in nature. Only trace amounts of acids and chemicals are in certain products to give stronger benefits of fighting difficult conditions such as acne. However, the products are thoughtfully concocted to maximize the benefits of each ingredient within them.

Apoth.o.gy’s ingredients are sourced from indigenous plants in countries such as Mexico, Egypt, and Turkey. They are paraben-free with naturally derived preservatives and surfactants, and incorporate underutilized components. This combination results in bioactive products that veer away from the unethical extraction and consumption of chemicals for skincare products. Some ingredients in their Daytime Skin Set include red reishi mushroom extract, orchid stem cells, and lingonberry stem cells. Apoth.o.gy’s products boast a list of skin benefits, but they’re also fairly priced amongst other competitors utilizing similar ingredients.

Founder Michael Chambers visited exotic locations to learn about the historical use of indigenous ingredients and their scientific makeup. Apoth.o.gy was born from the mixture of apothecary and mythology principles: The ancestral practices part of plant medicine and religious rituals birthed a company that provides products from the most natural sources while also spreading the significance of self-care via skincare routines. The pillars that support Apoth.o.gy revolve around community, healthy living, and charitable acts.

In addition to Apoth.o.gy’s future vision to fight homelessness and poverty in many vulnerable groups, they are also advocating for equality in skincare. They want to break gender norms and make skincare a normalized activity for both sexes because not investing in skin health can be detrimental overtime. Apoth.o.gy wants to build a world that reflects the values of the people and gives back to those who need it.

Apoth.o.gy founder Michael Chambers concluded:

“Apoth.o.gy’s ethos is to become a global brand that promotes the change people would like to see in the world by uplifting humanity through selfless giving and the promotion of natural skincare products. My goal is to share the beautifully unique way our eco-friendly ingredients are used in places abroad to nourish skin. I want to take those magical traditions and reach someone who typically wouldn’t encounter ingredients my company uses. People are the greatest resource in my opinion, so reinvesting in them and the most vulnerable groups is also part of my business. By incorporating charitable effects from each purchase that customers make, they can participate in the impact I hope to make.”

Media Contact:

Name: Michael Chambers

Email: info@apothogy.com







