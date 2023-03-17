BILD’s RenoMark Awards celebrate renovator excellence, customer service and industry leadership

Toronto, ON, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced the winners of the 2023 RenoMark Awards today. Created by BILD in 1999, the Awards recognize professional renovators and custom home builders who are members of the RenoMark program for their quality of work, innovation, customer service and industry leadership.

BILD received 92 submissions in 16 categories, including the prestigious Renovator of the Year and Custom Home Builder of the Year categories and a new category, Best Commercial Renovation. Submissions were evaluated by 13 industry professionals from across Canada.

“It is no easy task for our expert judges to select the finalists and winners from among the many high-quality submissions we receive in the RenoMark Awards,” said Rebecca Bozzato, BILD’s Director of RenoMark and Renovator Advocacy. “The entrants truly exemplify the excellence and professionalism of our RenoMark members.”

BILD’s RenoMark program connects homeowners with professional renovators who have agreed to abide by a renovation-specific Code of Conduct. Home owners can find a renovator or custom home builder in their area by searching on the new RenoMark website, at www.renomark.ca.

The top honours in the 2023 RenoMark Awards went to Salerno Custom Homes, which was named Renovator of the Year and to Pine Glen Homes, named Custom Home Builder of the Year. The recipients of these coveted awards set the standard for the industry in customer service, professionalism and workmanship.

W.C. Meek Design & Construction received the awards for Best Overall Renovation, Best Renovation (No Addition) Under $300,000 and Best Condominium Renovation Over $200,000. Creative Integrity received the award for Best Renovation (No Addition) Over $300,000. Team Shane took home the award for Best Renovation (With Addition) Under $500,000, while Alair Homes received Best Renovation (With Addition) Over $500,000.

Pionova won the awards for Best Overall Custom Home and Best Custom Home Under $2 Million. Marvel Homes Development received the award for Best Custom Home Over $2 Million.

In the Space Renovation categories, MENATWORK took home the awards for Best Overall Space Renovation and for Best Kitchen Renovation Under $100,000. Binns Kitchen + Bath Design received the award for Best Kitchen Renovation Over $100,000. MGB Construction Building Group accepted the award for Best Washroom Renovation, while Golden Bee Homes received the award for Best Basement Renovation.

The new award for Best Commercial Renovation went to Trubuild. Best Innovative Renovation was awarded to Forum Asset Management, while Best Exterior Home Renovation went to Feeley Group Developments.

To see a complete list of winners, visit www.renomarkawardsgta.ca.