Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2022

| Source: Paul Mueller Company Paul Mueller Company

Springfield, Missouri, UNITED STATES

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
                  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                  
   Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
   December 31 December 31
    2022   2021   2022   2021 
                  
Net Sales $ 59,002  $46,993  $191,520  $184,613 
Cost of Sales  50,082   37,461   152,286   141,558 
Gross Profit  $8,920  $9,532  $39,234  $43,055 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense  4,679   9,756   35,011   38,493 
Operating Income (Loss) $4,241  $(224) $4,223  $4,562 
Interest Expense  (87)  (98)  (697)  (742)
PPP Loan Forgiveness  -   -   -   1,884 
Other Income  939   2,780   1,115   2,844 
Income before Provision for Income Taxes $5,093  $ 2,458  $4,641  $8,548 
Provision for Income Taxes  1,193   496   1,032   1,547 
Net Income $3,900  $1,962  $ 3,609  $7,001 
                  
Earnings per Common Share ––  Basic and Diluted $3.59  $1.81  $3.32  $6.44 
                  


         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
         
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31
   2022   2021 
         
Net Income $3,609  $7,001 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:        
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment  (1,416)  (1,889)
Change in Pension Liability  1,262   6,206 
Comprehensive Income $3,455  $11,318 
         


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
         
   December 31   December 31 
   2022   2021 
         
Cash and Short-Term Investments $38,176  $11,281 
Accounts Receivable  20,580   25,774 
Inventories (FIFO)  48,515   43,309 
LIFO Reserve  (21,691)  (16,855)
Inventories (LIFO)  26,824   26,454 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  24   23 
Other Current Assets  3,156   1,814 
Current Assets $88,760  $65,346 
         
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment  41,511   41,250 
Right of Use Assets  2,304   2,526 
Other Assets  5,041   7,003 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  312   164 
Total Assets $137,928  $116,289 
         
Accounts Payable $11,802  $14,470 
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt  628   1,330 
Current Lease Liabilities  448   483 
Advance Billings  41,288   18,595 
Pension Liabilities  11,558   - 
Other Current Liabilities  20,062   9,096 
Current Liabilities $85,786  $43,974 
         
Long-Term Debt  9,349   14,241 
Long-Term Pension Liabilities  236   18,036 
Other Long-Term Liabilities  1,737   1,848 
Lease Liabilities  762   897 
Total Liabilities $97,870  $78,996 
Shareholders' Investment  40,058   37,293 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $137,928  $116,289 
         


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
         
   December 31   December 31 
   2022   2021 
Book Value per Common Share $36.90  $34.32 
Total Shares Outstanding  1,085,711   1,086,661 
Backlog $132,829  $78,357 
         


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT    
   Common
Stock		   Paid-in
Surplus		   Retained
Earnings		   Treasury
Stock		   Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		   Total 
                   
                   
                   
Balance, December 31, 2021 $1,508  $9,708  $72,764  $(10,749)  $(35,938)  $37,293 
Add (Deduct):                        
Net Income          3,609           3,609 
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                  (154)   (154) 
Dividends, $.60 per Common Share          (652)           (652) 
Treasury Stock Acquisition              (38)       (38) 
Balance, December 31, 2022 $1,508  $9,708  $75,721  $(10,787)  $(36,092)  $40,058 
                         


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
   
   
   
Operating Activities:        
         
Net Income $3,609  $7,001 
         
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:        
Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense  (4,980)  (5,805)
Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)  81   (528)
Depreciation & Amortization  6,156   6,547 
Deferred Tax Expense  831   1,792 
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment  (1)  (57)
(Gain) Recognized on Sale of Subsidiary  -   (3,208)
Interest on Lease Liability for Financing  -   (15)
PPP Loan Forgiveness  -   (1,884)
Change in Assets and Liabilities        
Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable  5,113   (1,116)
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings  -   (2,380)
(Inc) in Inventories  (370)  (8,578)
(Inc) Dec in Prepayments  (1,052)  3 
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases  (149)  (101)
Dec (Inc) in Other Assets  347   (1,801)
Dec in Deferred Taxes  437   1,968 
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable  (2,668)  3,748 
(Dec) in Accrued Income Tax  -   (591)
Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses  414   (5,487)
Inc in Advanced Billings  22,693   11,498 
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings  10,552   (672)
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating  421   255 
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing  33   103 
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating  (350)  (298)
(Dec) in Long Term Liabilities  (111)  (378)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $41,006  $16 
         
Investing Activities        
Intangibles  -   (105)
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment  26   81 
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment  (9,067)  (5,262)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $(9,041) $(5,286)
         
Financing Activities        
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing  (201)  (259)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net  (642)  (590)
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt  (4,045)  (1,653)
Dividends paid  (652)  (164)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions  (38)  (4,405)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $(5,578) $(7,071)
         
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes  508   679 
         
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $26,895  $(11,662)
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year  11,281   22,943 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $38,176  $11,281 
         


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2022   2021 
Domestic$47,299  $32,897 
Mueller BV$12,002  $14,451 
Eliminations$(299) $(355)
Net Revenue$59,002  $46,993 
        

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2022   2021 
Domestic$145,193  $137,079 
Mueller BV$47,356  $48,820 
Eliminations$(1,029) $(1,286)
Net Revenue$191,520  $184,613 
   

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2022   2021 
Domestic$3,861  $961 
Mueller BV$52  $963 
Eliminations$(13) $38 
Net Income$3,900  $1,962 
   

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2022   2021 
Domestic$4,517  $7,328 
Mueller BV$(903) $(365)
Eliminations$(5) $38 
Net Income$3,609  $7,001 
   

B. Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2022 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $4.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $1.20 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $4.0 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.13 for December, 2021 and 1.07 for December, 2022, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2022 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com/investors.

Contact Info:
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9346 kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


Tags

EARNINGS