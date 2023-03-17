Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL), Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), and Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company overstated the commercial viability of Twist’s synthetic DNA manufacturing technology while engaging in accounting fraud and using unsustainable pricing to inflate the Company’s true financial condition and prospects.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) that Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company’s first quarter 2019 subscriber count was overstated; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (3) as a result, the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics’ ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) that, as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company’s deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) that as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) that the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (6) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Daktronics investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

