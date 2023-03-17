Minim to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call Conference on March 29, 2023

MANCHESTER, NH, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces that it will host a conference call and live webcast on March 29, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Conference Call Details

Toll-Free Dial-In Number (North America Only): (844) 826-3033

International Dial-In Number: +1 (412) 317-5185

Conference ID: 9331584



Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID # 9331584.

To participate, please access the live webcast at https://ir.minim.co/ , or by dialing: +1(844) 826-3033 and referencing the conference ID: 9331584. International dial-in number is +1(412) 317-5185.

A recording of the call will be made available following the conference call through the investor information section of the company’s website at https://ir.minim.com/ .

About Minim

Minim, Inc. , (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

