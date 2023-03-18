Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Size Worth USD 4.45 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Terrestrial Laser Scanning market is projected to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) is a type of 3D scanning in which a laser scanner on a tripod is used to scan large items and environments. This method is often used in construction, forestry, surveying and mapping, and other areas. TLS, which is also called "long-range laser scanning," needs the scanner to be in one place. Other laser scanners, on the other hand, can be mounted on a car or used as a handheld device to collect data from a wider angle. TLS scans take longer and are harder to use than mobile scans, but they are more reliable.

Laser scanning has become a part of the metrology business as scanning equipment has improved over the past 30 years. Laser scanning technology is one of the best ways to get spatial data and build 3D models in the modern world. Traditional geodetic methods aren't as good as terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) because of how well it collects spatial data. It is used more and more in surveying, civil engineering, business, architecture, and archaeology, which are all related areas.

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Recent Developments:

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Dynamics:

The main reason why the market is making more money is because GNSS applications are growing quickly. Increasing use of software as a service (SaaS) and LiDAR are two other things that are expected to drive revenue growth in the market.

Laser scanning technology is one of the best ways to get spatial data and build 3D models in the modern world. Traditional geodetic methods aren't as good as terrestrial laser scanning (TLS) because of how well it collects spatial data. It is used more and more in surveying, civil engineering, business, architecture, and archaeology, which are all related areas. The TLS system makes a full record of the object being tested, including all of its structural parts. Modern scanners can scan quickly, which cuts down on the amount of time it takes to measure an object and lets more data about it be collected.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, most of the money will come from the Asia-Pacific area. The main reason for the growth is that the building industry in the area is growing at a fast rate. The market for these devices in Asia Pacific is driven by the fact that China, Australia, and Malaysia need a lot of them and that their building industries are growing quickly.

Over the next few years, the rate of revenue growth in North America is likely to stay the same. The growth of infrastructure in the US and Canada will drive the need for this technology. Rising demand for effective real-time data collection tools in the industrial, oil & gas, and construction sectors is expected to help the regional market grow. So, sales of land laser scanning systems are going up in the U.S. because they help end users cut costs by making projects take less time to finish.

During the forecast period, Europe's income is expected to grow at a moderate rate. The regional market is growing because there are now 3D terrestrial laser scanners and more people want reliable and effective terrestrial laser scanning. Also, local land surveyors are investing in new technology because the mining industry in the area needs more and more reliable and effective laser scanning.

Scope of Report:

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

3D Digital Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik (Germany), Creaform (Canada), FARO Technologies (US), Maptek (Australia), Trimble (US), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems (Austria), Teledyne Technologies (US), Topcon (Japan), Hexagon (Sweden), and Zoller + Fröhlich (Germany), Tecomet, Orchid, Paragon Medical, Greatbatch, Accellent, Autocam Medical., and Others.

By Solution

Scanning Systems

Scanning Services

By Technology

Phase-shift Scanner

Pulse-based Scanner

Mobile Scanner

Laser Type

Diode

Fiber

Solid-State

Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market by Applications:

Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Architecture, Civil Engineering

Surveying, Topographical Survey

City Modeling Survey

Mining Survey

Forestry & Agricultural Survey

Monitoring Survey

Archaeological Survey

Research & Engineering

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

