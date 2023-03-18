Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market-Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The key driver of the global virtual hospitals & clinics market is the growing popularity and acceptance of telehealth and telemedicine. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of the Internet of things (IoT) in healthcare settings is boosting the growth of virtual hospitals. Also, considering the several advantages of virtual healthcare, a substantial number of healthcare institutions are embracing the virtual healthcare trend, thereby driving market revenue.
Key Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the solutions/software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the type outlook, the chronic condition management hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Seha Virtual Hospital, India Virtual Hospital (IVH), Itransition, Softermii Inc., CareClix, Inc., KareXpert, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., GE HealthCare, Continuous Care for Health, iCliniq, Getinge Virtual Hospital, Mercy Virtual, Atuline Virtual Hospital, RPA Virtual Hospital, and Mobifilia LLC among others, are some of the key players in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Solutions/ Software
- Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Virtual Clinic & General Hospital
- Chronic Condition Management Hospital
- Teleparamedicine Hospital
Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Video
- Telephone
- Chat/Text
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Virtual EEG Services
- Virtual ICU Services
- Virtual Radiology Services
- Other Services
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
