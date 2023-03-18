Global Casing Centralizer Market Size, Share & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Casing Centralizer Market is projected to grow from USD 245.5 billion in 2023 to USD 649.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The major driver of a casing centralizer is its good and strong structure and durability which saves the cost of production and ensures drilling quality. The main function of the centralizer is to keep the cement between the casing and shaft wall firm. Casing centralizers are extremely lightweight and they have non-corrosive properties which help in the maintenance of pipes and drilling products.

Key Market Insights

As per the material outlook, the steel segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the onshore segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Halliburton, Maxwell Oil Tools, Moonshine Solutions, Neoz Energy, National Oilwell, Summit Casing Equipment, Centek Group, Petroleum Machinery, and Weatherford International, among others, are some of the key players in the casing centralizer market





Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Steel

Aluminium

Zinc





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Bow Spring Casing Centralizers

Solid Rigid Centralizers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Onshore

Offshore

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





