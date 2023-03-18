Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo, 18 March 2023: Hans Jakob Hegge, CFO of Scatec ASA has on 17 March bought 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 64.50. After the transaction Hans Jakob Hegge owns 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

