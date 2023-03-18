Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market Size

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is driven by factors such as growing demand for inclusion of enzymes in feed clubbed with high quality animal feed, growing animal population, increasing demand for healthy animal food products, growing animal health expenditure and pet insurance, and reduction in feed production cost.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Animal Feed Formulation Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the animal type outlook, poultry is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global animal feed formulation software market from 2023 to 2028

As per the deployment mode, the cloud-based software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global animal feed formulation software market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The key players covered in the global animal feed formulation software market report include Dinovite, ADIFO N.V., Life Products Inc., Datacor, Orvalex, A-Systems, Dagel Mangimi, Bio-serv, BESTMIX, and AFOS, among others.





Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Swine

Poultry

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Other Types





Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cloud Based

On-Premise Based

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Feed Producers

Veterinarians

Animal Farmers

Nutrition Consultants

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





