Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market is to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% During the Forecast Period 2022-2030. A lease is a formal contract that lets someone use something in exchange for monthly rent. In return, the person who owns or rents out the item gets payments every month and gets the money back at the end of the lease. Medical equipment leases are one of the many types of leases you can get today. Unlike traditional financial products like loans or mortgages, these leases do not quickly transfer ownership. During recessions and times of austerity, many healthcare organizations put off buying medical devices and tools. In these situations, healthcare groups rent equipment from reputable companies and financial sponsors to meet the needs of patients and staff.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Recent Developments:

In February 2022 , First Horizon and Toronto-Dominion Bank signed an agreement for TD to acquire First Horizon in an all-cash transaction of approximately $13 billion. This strategy has helped the company establish a solid position in the market.

In January 2018, Kabbage extended a $250,000 line of credit. This line of credit expansion provides existing and new customers with the funds needed to purchase specialized equipment and site expansion, among other things. This strategy helps the company strengthen its market position.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The medical equipment rental business is mostly driven by how cheap these services are and how much more people are spending on private health care. At the same time, growth is also being driven by rising demand from new countries. Hospitals prefer to lease expensive assets instead of buying them because the costs of doing so are lower. In the past few years, hospital finances have changed quickly as acute care providers have become more reliant on capital leasing to pay for new buildings and many other projects. As the number of mid-sized clinics and hospitals that offer advanced medical services grows, the business should be able to reach new markets.

Restraints:

When you rent medical tools, you have to deal with a number of problems. The problem of who owns something is one of the most usual. Until the end of the lease, the person who rents medical equipment does not own it as much as the person who owns it. Even if the equipment can't be used during the rental time, the renter must pay the full amount. The only bad thing about renting medical tools is this.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, most of the money will come from North America. Total healthcare spending continues to increase as healthcare providers meet the growing medical needs of an aging U.S. population; Healthcare equipment will continue to be prone to technological change, spurring demand for Healthcare equipment rental in downstream markets and growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are some of the factors that are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. For example, Alliance Funding Group (AFG) helps small, medium, and big businesses pay for equipment. AFG has leased and loaned more than $2 billion worth of tools to more than 25,000 customers all over the United States. Also, renting tools with a shorter product lifecycle is often cheaper. As health care workers move from volume-based care to value-based care and become more well-known, complex medical devices are likely to become more important to them. So, it makes more people want to rent medical tools. From what has been said so far, it seems likely that North America will have the largest market share during the forecast time.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 9.2% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Surgical and Therapy Leasing Equipment, Digital and Electronic Equipment, Storage and Transport Leasing Equipment, Personal and Homecare Leasing Equipment, DME, Other By Applications Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others By Companies De Lage Landen International, GE Capital, National Technology Leasing, Oak Leasing, Rotech Healthcare, Siemens Financial Services, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

De Lage Landen International, GE Capital, National Technology Leasing, Oak Leasing, Rotech Healthcare, Siemens Financial Services, and Others.

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Types:

Surgical and Therapy Leasing Equipment

Digital and Electronic Equipment

Storage and Transport Leasing Equipment

Personal and Homecare Leasing Equipment

DME

Other

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

