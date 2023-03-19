Humanized Mice Model Market Size Worth USD 188.57 Million by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Humanized Mice Model Market size was valued at USD 95.72 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 188.57 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.54% from 2022 to 2030. Many imitation goods and low-quality fruit purees have taken the place of fruit purees in recent years. Some of these have been noticed and banned around the world. People are worried about where their raw fruit comes from, and they are willing to pay much more for real goods. In response to consumer requests, some companies have added codes to their products so that they can be tracked back to particular farms around the world. Because of this, some pureed fruit goods, like avocado puree, can be used in a lot of different ways.

Humanized Mice Model Market Recent Developments:

In September 2021, genOway, a biotechnology company dedicated to the design and development of preclinical models, announced the acquisition of Axenis, a company dedicated to developing immunocompromised models for validation of new and innovative therapeutics.

In January 2022, Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announced the release of the huNOG-EXL Early Access (EA) humanized immune system (HIS) mouse. This product expands Taconic's widely used HIS portfolio. The huNOG-EXL EA significantly extends the duration of studies in which myeloid lineage HIS mouse models can be successfully used.

In October 2021, The Jackson Laboratory (JAX), a non-profit biomedical research organization based in the US, announced that it would acquire Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services (RMS) business as a wholly owned subsidiary. The Japan-based organization, which will be named Jackson Laboratory Japan, has approximately 250 employees and three production facilities in Atsugi, Hino and Tsukuba and a management office in Yokohama.

Humanized Mice Model Market Dynamics:

Drivers

The market for humanized mouse models is expected to grow because more and more personalized medicines are being made using animal models, especially mouse models. Human tissues are transferred into models of immunodeficiency, and the signs of disease are recorded. Then, to find the best way to treat the patient, the model is given different drugs or gene therapy. This increases the number of factors that will have an effect on the world market. Also, progress in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics; the end of the Human Genome Project; rise in personalized diagnostics and therapies; Personalized care is becoming more popular as people become more interested in health, wellness, and prevention.

Challenges

Even though there are many reasons to use humanized models in trials, their high cost is one of the main reasons why they aren't used more often. Even for a single patient, a humanized model used in a study can cost thousands of dollars. Also, using humanized models in basic research that is paid for by the government is too expensive, which could slow the growth of regional markets.

Regional Outlook:

In 2022, 41.5% of the income from the world market for humanized mouse models came from North America. This big share is because pharmaceutical companies are spending more on research and development (R&D) and doing more biomedical research. The main drivers are expected to be the presence of big market players in the area and changes in the pharmaceutical and research industries. Recent study papers say that rats and mice are used as models for 99.3% of all mammals in 16 large US organizations. So, the high rate of use of these models in these areas helps the growth of income. North America has seen a lot of progress in technology, which has led to modified mice, knock-in mice, and knock-out mice.

With 33.4% of the market, Europe was in second place. This was because the number of study projects using rodent models has grown. In September 2021, a study team from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (UAB) in Spain made a rat model that can show how people with Morquio A disease or Mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA lose their ability to do things.

The humanized mouse models market is expected to witness high growth rates in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to increasing private sector and government investments in life sciences, regenerative medicine research, increasing animal research, and growing interest in personalized medicines. , growth in translational and biomedical research, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and increased pharmaceutical and biotech R&D activity in the region.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 9.54% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 95.72 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 188.57 Million By Type Humanized Mouse Models

Humanized Rat Models By Applications Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutions By Companies Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Axen, rans Genic Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, HuMurine Technologies, Champions Oncology Inc., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Humanized Mice Model Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Axen, rans Genic Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, HuMurine Technologies, Champions Oncology Inc., and Others.

By Type:

Humanized Mouse Models

Humanized Rat Models

By Application:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutions

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

