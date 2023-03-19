Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 12.3% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is projected to increase during the forecast period as more satellite imagery is used for commercial reasons, including those related to energy, agriculture, and the military. Additionally, the market has benefited from the increased demand for high-resolution and contemporary satellite images in the areas of national development administration, national military organization, emergency services, and environmental protection.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the government segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the geospatial data acquisition & mapping segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

BlackSky, European Space Imaging, Galileo Group, Inc., ImageSat, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Airbus S.A.S., SpaceKnow Inc. and Telespazio France, among others, are some of the key players in the commercial satellite imaging market.





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/commercial-satellite-imaging-market-3865

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping

Natural Resource Management

Surveillance and Security

Conservation and Research

Disaster Management

Defense and Intelligence

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Government

Construction

Transportation, and Logistics

Military and Defence

Forestry and Agriculture





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com