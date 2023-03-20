Global Digital Payments Market Size, Share & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Payments Market is projected to grow from USD 83.1 billion in 2023 to USD 188.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028.
Market growth will be driven owing to rapid advancements made in the field of wireless communication and technology, the rapid expansion of e-banking and payment systems, as well as advantages like flexibility, mobility, and efficiency that make it simpler for users to live stress-free lives.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Payments Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the deployment type outlook, the cloud segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- PayPal, Fiserv, FIS, Global Payments, Square, Stripe, VISA, Mastercard, Worldline, and Adyen among others, are some of the key players in the global digital payments market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/digital-payments-market-3861
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Solutions
- Payment Processing
- Payment Gateway
- Payment Wallet
- POS Solution
- Payment Security
- Fraud Management
- Services
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- On-premises
- Cloud
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- BFSI
- Telecom & IT
- Healthcare
- Retail & eCommerce
- Media & Entertainment
- Travel & Hospitality
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com