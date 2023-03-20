Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Horticulture LED Lighting Market is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 11.1 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2023 to 2028.



The major driver in the horticulture LED lighting market is the increase in disposable income of developing countries. Many consumers are relying on homegrown fruits and vegetables. This increases demand for greenhouses vertical and indoor farms. Horticulture lighting is energy efficient and the energy consumption is less than regular farming. These advantages drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

As per the crop type outlook, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the greenhouse segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Samsung, Waveform Lighting LLC, Philips, LumiGrow, Nichia, Bridgelux, Inc., Avnet, Nexsel, Illumitex, and SST Lighting, among others, are some of the key players in the horticulture LED lighting market





Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Fruits & Vegetables

Floriculture

Cannabis

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Greenhouses

Vertical Farms

Indoor Farms





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Infrared (880 nm & 935 nm)

Red (660 nm)

Blue (470 nm)

Red + Whites (600 to 700 nm)

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





