C-arm Market to hit USD 3.2 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



C-arm market value is set to exceed USD 3.2 billion by 2032, as per a new research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures is shaping the industry scenario. Smaller surgical incisions ensure that there are fewer postoperative complications, quicker recovery, better prognosis, efficient pain management, and reduced hospital stays in comparison to traditional surgeries. C-arm machines play a crucial role in these procedures as they work as the eyes of the surgeon during the surgery.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5416







C-arm market growth from fixed c-arm segment to hit USD 440 million by 2032, impelled by the higher image quality they offer in comparison to their portable counterparts. Fixed c-arm systems are often placed in surgical departments that have access to an array of medical specialties, including radiology and cardiology, as a replacement for conventional film-based X-rays. Modern operating theatre layouts are increasingly being designed by keeping the fixed c-arm equipment in consideration, highlighting the key role they play in the industry. Ongoing advancements in clinical care and fixed c-arm technology to foster the segment progress.

Browse key industry insights spread across 180 pages with 263 market data tables & 15 figures & charts from the report, “C-arm Market Size By Type (Fixed C-arm, Mobile C-arm), Generator Power (High Power, Low Power), Image Intensifier (9 Inch C-arm, 12 Inch C-arm, 4/6 Inch C-arm), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/c-arm-market



Higher accuracy to augment high generator power c-arm segment

High power segment dominated the c-arm market landscape in 2022, accounting for over 55% of the market share, driven by the high accuracy of images obtained from high-power c-arm machines. The higher power allows these machines to penetrate thick tissues and anatomies, ensuring a crisper image. High powered c-arms systems are often necessary for surgeries as they provide surgeons more flexibility in terms of imaging with shorter exposure times for the patients. This also minimizes the risk of imaging errors, which further drives product preferences.

Strong demand from vascular studies to drive 12-inch c-arm image intensifier segment

C-arm market revenue from 12-inch c-arm segment was valued at more than USD 570 million in 2022. The high development for these c-arm configurations in vascular studies to drive segment expansion. The extra diameter of 12-inch c-arm presents a larger, more detailed view of anatomy to help healthcare professionals perform the procedure in a single go. Apart from vascular studies, the 12-inch c-arm machines are also used in neurovascular studies and orthopaedic procedures as they can scan a larger portion of the patient’s anatomy, such as both legs at once.

Constant infrastructure upgradations to fuel hospitals end-use segment

Constant infrastructure upgradation initiatives by hospitals are likely to drive the segment outlook in coming years. Patients usually prefer hospitals over other healthcare facilities as advanced medical technology is more readily available due to the constant equipment and facility upgradation projects hospitals undertake. Going forward, these upgradation initiatives to become more frequent as global pandemic preparedness initiatives focus on making healthcare systems more pandemic resistant.

Increasing public and private investments to strengthen Asia Pacific c-arms market

APAC c-arm market to surpass USD 780 million by 2032 owing to growing private and public investments to increase awareness about c-arm machines in the region. The investments are attracting the attention of some key market players, who are attempting to foray into emerging Asia Pacific economies to capture a higher revenue of the industry.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5416?gmpaycod=sugmp

Product innovations to define the competitive scenario for c-arm market

Some leading c-arm industry players include Koninkilijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Shimadzu Corporation, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Villa Sistemi Medicali, Eurocolumbus, Canon Medical Systems, among others.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.