Exor N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

EXOR N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €250 million announced on 29 July 2022 (the “second tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam:



Trading Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price per share excluding fees (€) Total consideration excluding fees (€) 13 March 2023 33,617 75.3343 2,532,513.16 14 March 2023 35,654 75.3015 2,684,799.68 15 March 2023 36,268 72.8816 2,643,269.87 16 March 2023 39,046 73.2085 2,858,499.09 17 March 2023 40,021 73.3680 2,936,260.73 TOTAL 184,606 13,655,342.53

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €246.3 million for a total amount of 3,546,075 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 17 March 2023, and following the effectuation of the cancellation of 7,007,464 ordinary shares as announced on 22 December 2022, the Company held in total 7,326,709 ordinary shares in treasury (3.13% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 1.00% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

