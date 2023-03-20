Himax to Reveal Ultralow Power WiseEye™ AI Solution for Battery-Powered Home Security at ISC West

TAINAN, Taiwan, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will exhibit at ISC West 2023, a leading comprehensive and converged security industry trade show in the U.S., from March 28 – 31, 2023 in Las Vegas. Himax will unveil the industry-leading ultralow power WiseEye™ smart image sensing (“WiseEye”) with ecosystem partners in a range of battery-operated home security applications, including doorbell, door lock, surveillance camera and smart office.

At the event, Himax will unite with its ecosystem partners in a live demonstration of its WiseEye solution, featuring ultralow power pre-roll AI for battery-operated smart doorbell and surveillance camera. The smart doorbell demonstration, equipped with Himax WE1 AI processor and SoC from iCatch, one of the world-leading intelligent image processing chip design companies, drives advancement of machine vision AI for everyday living. The WE1 AI processor offers “negative time” pre-roll recording, which continuously records full-color images, up to five seconds long, ahead of a classified event. Himax WiseEye AI solution intelligently identifies and distinguishes humans from other objects which reduces excessive false triggers that are often generated by conventional PIR sensors and in turn avoids unnecessary or irrelevant recording for SoC providing savings up to 50% of power consumption when compared to the existing solution. This is a critical characteristic that may appeal to broad adoption for battery-operated devices. In addition, with Himax WiseEye pre-roll AI, the doorbell device can efficiently deploy a single full-color image sensor recording, greatly reducing cost compared to prevailing solutions, which use two sets of image sensors; one for black-and-white pre-record and the other for motion events.

“We are excited to cooperate with Himax in targeting the next-generation battery-powered home security camera applications with pre-roll AI, made possible by Himax WiseEye solution. This new solution makes significant strides compared to current solutions in terms of cost and features that are limited with only two black-and-white sensors,” said Weber Hsu, President at iCatch Technology. “The pre-roll color video is seamlessly combined with the motion event stream presenting users with a full picture of the entire event. This is truly innovative and a great advancement in security camera pre-roll technology.”

Additionally, during ISC West 2023 Himax will feature its WiseEye-inside PIR (“Passive Infrared”) camera in a joint display with Everspring, a company renowned for the production of surveillance devices, home automation appliances, and security lighting. The PIR camera is a widely adopted camera solution for security monitoring, especially for outdoor and low-lit areas. However, conventional PIR can be easily tricked by surroundings triggering numerous false alarms. With WiseEye context-aware AI, the PIR camera can reduce false detections to provide timely and accurate responses, and more importantly significantly improve power consumption. The immense power-saving consumption provided by WiseEye-inside PIR camera makes possible battery powered implementation, offering simple and flexible installation for a wide scope of use case adoption for everyday life. In addition, Himax WiseEye incorporates house-keeping functions, such as battery management, field of view adjustment of camera lens, PIR and IR bulb fill light control, all of which are important to the camera system.

“Adoption of WiseEye in surveillance areas is quickly proliferating demonstrating the flexibility and agility of the technology. We are committed to ongoing strengthening of our WiseEye product roadmap, targeting even lower power consumption and higher AI inference performance, moreover, leveraging broad ecosystem partners to capture the vast endpoint AI opportunities presented ahead,” concluded Jordan Wu, CEO at Himax.

Interested parties are invited to stop by the Himax exhibition booth at 5132, Venetian Expo Center Exhibition Hall (Level 2) to experience Himax’s WiseEye technology. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at hx_ISCWest@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, AMOLED ICs, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power WiseEye™ smart image sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,932 patents granted and 398 patents pending approval worldwide as of December 31, 2022. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

