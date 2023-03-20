Global Maritime Analytics Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Maritime Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the predictive and prescriptive maintenance segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-user outlook, the commercial segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Windward Limited, exactEarth Limited, SparkCognition Inc., Laros Technologies Pty Ltd, ABB Limited, U-MING Marine Transport Corp, Eniram Ltd, ProGen Business Solution, Amplify Mindware Pvt. Ltd., and Inmarsat PLC, among others, are some of the key players in the maritime analytics market.





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Predictive & Prescriptive Maintenance

Voyage Operations

Fleet Management





End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Government

Commercial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





