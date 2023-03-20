Global Maritime Analytics Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Maritime Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the predictive and prescriptive maintenance segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-user outlook, the commercial segment holds the largest share of the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Windward Limited, exactEarth Limited, SparkCognition Inc., Laros Technologies Pty Ltd, ABB Limited, U-MING Marine Transport Corp, Eniram Ltd, ProGen Business Solution, Amplify Mindware Pvt. Ltd., and Inmarsat PLC, among others, are some of the key players in the maritime analytics market.
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Predictive & Prescriptive Maintenance
- Voyage Operations
- Fleet Management
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Government
- Commercial
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
