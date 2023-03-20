Thailand Data Center Market Report 2023: A $1,338 Million Market by 2028 - Investment & Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand data center market size is expected to reach a value of $1,338 million by 2028 from $764 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.79% from 2022 to 2028.

This report analyses the Thailand data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The entry of new players such as OneAsia Network, Telehouse, Nautilus Data Technologies, Edge Centres, and Chindata Group and the development of cloud regions by major operators such as Amazon Web Services and Google is likely to attract more global players to invest in the Thailand data center market during the forecast period.

In Thailand, operators must obtain a Board of Investment (BOI) Promotion Certificate for planning, constructing, and operating data centers. The three companies, AIS (Advanced Info Service), Singtel, and Gulf Energy, formed a joint venture and partnership to develop data centers across the country.

The construction will begin and is expected to be online by 2023. Datacenter development in Eastern Corridor might attract nearby customers from heavy industries (Automotive, Manufacturing, & Petro Chemical) and food processing industries to opt for their IT operations in the data center.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Thailand data center market has around 32 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being designed according to Tier III standards. The country also has a presence of global operator NTT Global Data Centers, which operates two facilities and is certified as Tier III.

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping grow retail and wholesale colocation services. The Thailand data center market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

Small-scale companies across industries such as educational institutions, e-commerce, insurance, cloud-native start-ups, the public sector (city councils), and others (mentioned above) will prefer retail colocation to other services such as managed hosting/cloud-based connectivity solutions.

Wholesale colocation demand will come from local governments, travel & tourism, BFSI Sector, & Hospitals (mainly those that operate across the country).

Hyperscale demand will come from content providers & cloud operators, followed by leading e-commerce companies, public sector agencies, and the banking sector.

The publisher estimates that Vantage Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Princeton Digital Group, and others might enter the Thailand data center market in the next few years.

The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the country and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.

COLOCATION SUPPLY VS DEMAND

Thailand colocation data center revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15%, whereas wholesale colocation is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 40%.

Cloud Service Providers are expected to take up the majority of the upcoming capacity in the market. In early 2022, Alibaba entered the market, establishing a cloud region, followed by the announcements for new cloud regions by Google and AWS.

The Thailand data center market has a strong presence of on-premises data centers. In the next 3-5 years, we will witness a significant decline in on-premises facilities owing to the increase in digitalizing initiatives in several sectors.

Thailand is becoming an emerging market in Southeast Asia, with over 30 operational colocation data centers, and Telehouse, OneAsia Network, Edge Centres, and Chindata Group (Bridge Data Centres), among others, are the new entrants involved in developing data center facilities in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Thailand market revenue.

Assessment of the revenue share between retail colocation and wholesale colocation across the Thailand market.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the Thailand market.

A detailed study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand

Facilities Covered (Existing): 32

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07

Coverage: 5 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Thailand

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Thailand market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Thailand data center industry are Telehouse, Chindata Group, Edge Centres, Nautilus Data Technologies, OneAsia Network, True IDC, Singtel, Gulf Energy, AIS, Korea Telecom (KT) & Jasmine Telecom Systems (JTS), ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Frasers Property Thailand.

In December 2022, the hyperscale operator Amazon Web Services launched an edge zone in Bangkok. In addition, the company also planned to develop a new cloud region with three availability zones in the country.

The country is also witnessing an increase in the development of cloud regions. Alibaba Cloud launched a new cloud region with one availability zones. Google has also announced its plan to develop a new cloud region in the country.

Chindata Group, one of the new entrants in the market, announced its entry into the Thailand data center market with the acquisition of a facility from WHA Logistics in Bangkok. The company's subsidiary, Bridge Data Centres, acquired the facility.

Telecom operators such as True Corporation, AIS (Advanced Info Service), and dtac have either deployed 5G technology in some cities on a trial basis or are launching commercial 5G services across the region.

The operators are increasing their market share and presence across the country by acquiring data center operators or investing in the company. For instance, in January 2022, Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Centers) acquired around 67% stake in Genesis Data Center by investing around USD 10.8 million.

KEY ATTRIBUTES

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $764 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1338 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Thailand

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers:

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

HPE

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors:

Arup

Architects 49

Chaan

Finishing Touch Design Studio

Meinhardt Group

Plan Architect

PPS Group

QTC Group

Support Infrastructure Providers:

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors:

AIS Business (CSL)

Alibaba Cloud

Internet Thailand (INET)

NTT Global Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUPERNAP Thailand

Tencent Cloud

True IDC

New Entrants:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Chindata Group

Edge Centres

Google

KT Corporation

Nautilus Data Technologies

OneAsia Network

Telehouse

GROWTH FACTORS

Improvement in Inland and Submarine Connectivity

Adoption of Cloud Services Enables the Digitalization

Big Data & IoT Technology driving Data Center Investments

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Bangkok

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:



The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

