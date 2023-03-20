Global Non-Conductive Ink Market Size & Analysis

Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg, Henkel AG Co Kgaa, Poly Ink, Sun Chemical Corporation, Novacentrix, Vorbeck Materials, Applied Ink Solutions, Applied Cavitation Incorporated, and DowduPont, among others, are some of the key players in the non-conductive ink market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Non-Conductive Ink Market is projected to grow from USD 413.5 billion in 2023 to USD 628.8 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The non-conductive ink market is mainly driven by its growing application in medical devices, automotive, and other electronic sectors. Non-conductive ink acts as an additional layer and protects crucial electronic components in products. This improves its durability, strength, and performance. Due to the increase in demand for electronic devices, the global non-conductive ink market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Non-Conductive Ink Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the substrate type outlook, the glass segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the propulsion outlook, the PCB panel segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg, Henkel AG Co Kgaa, Poly Ink, Sun Chemical Corporation, Novacentrix, Vorbeck Materials, Applied Ink Solutions, Applied Cavitation Incorporated, and DowduPont, among others, are some of the key players in the non-conductive ink market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/non-conductive-ink-market-3843

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Glass
  • Ceramic
  • Acrylic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • PCB Panels
  • PV Panels
  • LED Packaging

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Non-Conductive Ink Market
                            
                            
                                Non-Conductive Ink Market Size
                            
                            
                                Non-Conductive Ink
                            
                            
                                Non-Conductive Ink Trends
                            
                            
                                Non-Conductive Inks
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data