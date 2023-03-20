Food Irradiation Market is forecast to expand at a 6% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 540.9 million through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food irradiation market is predicted to be worth US$ 312 million in 2023, and rise to US$ 540.9 million by 2033. Initially, the global market was expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018 to 2022.



Sustainability is gaining importance in the food industry, and irradiation can help reduce food waste by extending the shelf life of food products. This can mitigate the damaging environmental effects of food production and distribution.

The effectiveness and safety of food irradiation are being guaranteed by regulatory systems from all over the world. As regulatory approvals spread and become more standardized, food irradiation becomes more and more widespread.

Moreover, food preservatives can extend the shelf life of foods. As a result, the market for food preservation goods is advantageous to the worldwide business. Antioxidants and antibacterial substances, two types of food preservatives, have been shown to have potential health benefits.

Opportunities for Expanding Market Profitability

To increase food safety and decrease food waste, emerging regions have aggressively promoted and developed food irradiation technology. Food irradiation is projected to continue to play a significant role in the food business due to the rising demand for safe and high-quality food items.

Key Takeaways

In 2022, the United States accounted for 5.6% share of the food irradiation market.

The food irradiation market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 300 million in 2022.

The market offers incredible prospects as a result of consumers' growing health consciousness, and analysts predict a 1.04x growth rate between 2022 and 2023.

The market in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 3.5% by 2033.

In 2022, Germany accounted for 3.4% share of the food irradiation market.

In 2022, Australia accounted for 0.3% share of the food irradiation market.

By 2033, it is expected that the United Kingdom market expansion is likely to expand at a respectable CAGR of 5.3%.

Based on the source, Gamma radiation is likely to lead the market and continue to lead the market.

Based on technology, ozone treatment continues to dominate the sector during the forecast period.



Critical Approaches Increasing Top Players' Wealth

To increase the efficacy and efficiency of their irradiation technology, businesses in the food irradiation industry are continually making research and development investments. Technology advancements can give a competitive edge to businesses that can provide quicker, more dependable, and less expensive solutions.

Companies operating in the market must adhere to laws and norms pertaining to food irradiation. By offering dependable, safe, and compliant irradiation services that satisfy industry standards, businesses that can guarantee compliance with regulatory regulations can gain a competitive advantage.

Recent Developments

Scantech Sciences: Scantech Sciences is an American business that offers irradiation solutions for extending the shelf life and ensuring the safety of food. The business announced the release of its new Cesium-137 irradiator in 2021, which is intended to offer a more affordable and effective option for food irradiation.

Providing irradiation solutions for food safety and sterilization is an Indian company called Lanexis Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. To fulfill the rising demand for irradiation services in India, the business declared the installation of a new Cobalt-60 irradiator at its site in Gujarat in 2020.

Key segments

By Source:

Gamma Radiation

X-ray Radiation

Electron Beam Radiation



By Technology:

Ultra-high Pressure

Steam Pasteurization

Food Coating

Ozone Treatment

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Food Irradiation Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

