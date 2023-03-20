Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 11

Icelandic English

In week 11 2023, Festi purchased in total 260,000 own shares for total amount of 45,155,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 11 13.3.2023 13:31:52 30.000 171 5.130.000 2.598.550 462.577.300 11 13.3.2023 13:49:10 50.000 171,5 8.575.000 2.648.550 471.152.300 11 15.3.2023 11:01:24 30.000 175 5.250.000 2.678.550 476.402.300 11 15.3.2023 13:02:14 50.000 173 8.650.000 2.728.550 485.052.300 11 16.3.2023 14:26:56 50.000 174 8.700.000 2.778.550 493.752.300 11 17.3.2023 14:25:06 50.000 177 8.850.000 2.828.550 502.602.300 260.000 45.155.000





The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,828,550 own shares for 502,602,300 ISK and holds today 7,828,550 own shares or 2.51% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).















