Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 11

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 11 2023, Festi purchased in total 260,000 own shares for total amount of 45,155,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
1113.3.202313:31:5230.0001715.130.0002.598.550462.577.300
1113.3.202313:49:1050.000171,58.575.0002.648.550471.152.300
1115.3.202311:01:2430.0001755.250.0002.678.550476.402.300
1115.3.202313:02:1450.0001738.650.0002.728.550485.052.300
1116.3.202314:26:5650.0001748.700.0002.778.550493.752.300
1117.3.202314:25:0650.0001778.850.0002.828.550502.602.300
   260.000 45.155.000  


The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,828,550 own shares for 502,602,300 ISK and holds today 7,828,550 own shares or 2.51% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).