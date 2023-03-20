Unico Launches New Quantum Drive Platform for High-Efficiency Battery Testing

The Unico Quantum Drive Platform reduces installation and operating costs for electric vehicle battery development and validation

Unico will showcase the new platform at the International Battery Seminar in Orlando, Fla. March 20-23 at Booth #109

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unico, a leading provider of innovative EV test solutions, today announced the launch of its new Unico Quantum Drive Platform at the International Battery Seminar. The Unico Quantum Drive platform is designed to help companies develop and validate batteries for electric vehicles and reduce installation costs and ongoing operating expenses. Unico's new Quantum Drive Platform is expected to revolutionize the EV battery testing industry, offering a cost-effective, energy-efficient, and flexible solution for companies developing and validating batteries for electric vehicles. The technology is on display in Booth #109 at the International Battery Seminar today through March 23 in Orlando, Fla. where Unico leadership is available for demonstrations and meetings.



“Developing and testing batteries for electric vehicles requires the validation of cells, modules, and packs across a wide operating range,” said Don Wright, VP of Engineering at Unico. “This testing requires multiple high-power feeds and significant floorspace which leads to high installation and operational costs. The new Quantum Drive Platform from Unico aims to address these challenges by allowing companies to recirculate the energy from different pieces of test equipment which will offer a tremendous cost and floorspace savings for our customers.”

The Unico Quantum Drive Platform, which is manufactured in Wisconsin, allows multiple pack, module, and cell test channels to be utilized in a single system for “back-to-back” battery testing. The discharge energy from one channel can be used as the charge energy for another and can also be equipped with a second life battery energy storage system to “save energy for later.” This combination with proper sequencing can reduce the need for substantial utility connections and enables almost net-zero battery test applications. This new platform sets a new industry standard for multi-channel, high-power AC and DC applications in a single system, offering significant footprint reduction and multipurpose capability. The high performance channels also provide galvanic isolation between all test channels without the need for any low-frequency transformers inside or outside of the drive system. Pilot programs of the Unico Quantum Drive Platform will begin this summer. Deliveries to customers will begin in Q3 2023.

“We are excited to use Unico's new Quantum Drive Platform as a powerful solution for reducing the utility power requirements of our test systems,” said Dustin Harrison, managing director, UTAC. “This technology represents a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of our test facilities. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Unico and leveraging our combined expertise to drive meaningful change in the industry.”

The Unico Quantum Drive Platform features:

High-performance DC channels for cell, module, and pack channels

Possibility of multiple channels of each type as well as different output voltage levels combined in a single system

Capability for Unico's world-class AC drives to be added to create a flexible, multi-configurable solution for multi-purpose test systems with both AC and DC outputs

An open software interface, allowing companies to use their choice of data acquisition and controls for managing test runs, gathering data, and lab optimization.

For further details on the Unico Quantum Drive Platform, visit https://unicous.com/quantum-drive-platform.

To request a meeting with Unico at the International Battery Seminar, contact unico@skyya.com . To learn more about Unico’s revolutionary technology and decades of experience, visit unicous.com .

About Unico

Unico, a leader in automation for over 50 years, is accelerating a digital future with the next generation of drive and control systems for testing electric vehicle propulsion systems, maximizing oil production with artificial intelligence, optimizing metal forming with control applications embedded into the drives, and delivering precision control systems for a wide range of applications in the converting industry. Unico utilizes advanced engineering techniques to provide reliable control solutions with an eye on the next generation of manufacturing and testing. Unico is built on a workforce of professionally qualified engineers and consultants to handle the design, installation, commissioning, service, and support. Unico has been certified to comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 by AMTec Registrar. Find out more at www.unicous.com

