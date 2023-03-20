Global OPV (Organic Solar Cell) Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global OPV (Organic Solar Cell) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 13.7% from 2023 to 2028.
The OPV market will be highly driven by increasing demand for sufficient electricity in developing and under-developed countries, rising need for renewable and sustainable sources of energy, growing awareness regarding integrating electricity into different products, and increasing government subsidies and investments into organic solar cells (OPV) technology.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the BIPV & architecture segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, New Energy Technologies, Heliatek Gmbh, Disa Solar, Belectric Opv Gmbh, Solarmer Energy, Inc, Armor, and Sunpower, among others, are some of the key players in the OPV (organic solar cell) market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- BIPV & Architecture
- Consumer Electronics
- Wearable Device
- Automotive
- Military & Device
- Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction
- Schottky Type
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Polymers
- Small Molecules
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
