Global OPV (Organic Solar Cell) Market Size & Analysis

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, New Energy Technologies, Heliatek Gmbh, Disa Solar, Belectric Opv Gmbh, Solarmer Energy, Inc, Armor, and Sunpower, among others, are some of the key players in the OPV (organic solar cell) market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global OPV (Organic Solar Cell) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 13.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The OPV market will be highly driven by increasing demand for sufficient electricity in developing and under-developed countries, rising need for renewable and sustainable sources of energy, growing awareness regarding integrating electricity into different products, and increasing government subsidies and investments into organic solar cells (OPV) technology.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global OPV (Organic Solar Cell) Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the BIPV & architecture segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, New Energy Technologies, Heliatek Gmbh, Disa Solar, Belectric Opv Gmbh, Solarmer Energy, Inc, Armor, and Sunpower, among others, are some of the key players in the OPV (organic solar cell) market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/opv-organic-solar-cell-market-3860

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • BIPV & Architecture
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Wearable Device
  • Automotive
  • Military & Device
  • Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Bilayer Membrane Heterojunction
  • Schottky Type
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Residential
  • Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Polymers
  • Small Molecules

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                OPV(Organic Solar Cell)Market
                            
                            
                                OPV Market Size
                            
                            
                                Organic Solar Cell market
                            
                            
                                Organic Solar Cell Market Size
                            
                            
                                OPV market trends
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data