Aluf Holdings, Inc. Gives Update on BizzShieldPro Acquisition

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX) is excited to announce that it is in the final stages of acquiring BizzShieldPro, a premier provider of discount medical programs and lifestyle services. This acquisition aligns with Aluf Holdings' ongoing strategy of acquiring innovative businesses in the technology, finance, and business sectors.



"We are thrilled to be close to finalizing the acquisition of BizzShieldPro," said Sam Jakobs, CEO of Aluf Holdings. "Their innovative solutions for affordable healthcare services are in line with our mission acquire companies that have a positive impact on people's lives. We believe that this acquisition will allow us to expand our reach in the healthcare industry and offer our customers more innovative solutions to meet their needs."

BizzShieldPro provides discounts on medical services, wellness programs, and lifestyle services, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone. Their expertise in medical and wellness services will complement Aluf Holdings' existing portfolio of businesses.

"I'm excited for BizzShieldPro to join Aluf Holdings," said Devon Yeldell, Chief Business Development Officer of BizzShieldPro. "Our focus on delivering innovative healthcare solutions to everyone has always been our top priority, and joining Aluf Holdings will enable us to bring these solutions to an even broader audience."

"The acquisition by Aluf Holdings is a significant milestone for BizzShieldPro," said Kamal Gill, Director of Global Operations of BizzShieldPro. "We are excited to join a company that shares our vision of making affordable healthcare accessible to everyone. With Aluf Holdings' resources and expertise, we look forward to expanding our reach and helping even more people access the healthcare services they need."

The acquisition of BizzShieldPro is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed within the next 30 days.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that acquires businesses in the technology, finance, and business sectors. The company seeks to invest in companies with innovative solutions that have the potential to positively impact people's lives. For more information, visit www.aluf.com.

About BizzShieldPro, Inc.

BizzShieldPro is a premier provider of discount medical programs and lifestyle services that allow individuals to receive the level of care they need while staying within their budget. The company offers a range of services, including discounts on medical services, wellness programs, and lifestyle services. For more information, visit www.bizzshieldpro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Nicholas Coriano

Cervitude IR

203.685.0346

Nick@Cervitude.com