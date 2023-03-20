Global Smart Watch Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Watch Market is projected to grow USD 23.5 Billion in 2028 to USD 97.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 23.5% from 2023 to 2028.
Factors such as rising demand for wireless fitness and sports devices, surge in health awareness among users, and rise in technological advancements in smartwatch by market players are expected to drive the smartwatch market size to a certain extent.
Key Market Insights
- As per the operating system outlook, the wear OS segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the display type outlook, the AMOLED segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc., Fossil Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Zepp Health Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, and Casio Computer Co. Ltd, among others, are some of the key players in the smart watch market
Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Watch OS
- Wear OS
- Other Operating Systems
Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- AMOLED
- PMOLED
- TFT LCD
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Personal Assistance
- Medical
- Sports
- Other Applications
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
