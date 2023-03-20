Global Smart Watch Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Watch Market is projected to grow USD 23.5 Billion in 2028 to USD 97.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 23.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Factors such as rising demand for wireless fitness and sports devices, surge in health awareness among users, and rise in technological advancements in smartwatch by market players are expected to drive the smartwatch market size to a certain extent.

Key Market Insights

As per the operating system outlook, the wear OS segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the display type outlook, the AMOLED segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc., Fossil Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Zepp Health Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, and Casio Computer Co. Ltd, among others, are some of the key players in the smart watch market





Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Watch OS

Wear OS

Other Operating Systems





Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

AMOLED

PMOLED

TFT LCD





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Personal Assistance

Medical

Sports

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





