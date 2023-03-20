Medigene AG Announces Appointment of Dr. Kirsty Crame, MD, as Head of Clinical Research & Development

Martinsried/Munich, March 20, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an early stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, announced today the appointment of Kirsty Crame, MD as Vice President, Head of Clinical Research & Development.



“We are delighted to welcome Kirsty to Medigene to lead our clinical development activities. Her capabilities in drug development and proven track record of setting strategic direction for clinical operations will be invaluable to Medigene’s growth and success in the clinical validation of our end-to-end platform,” said Selwyn Ho, Chief Executive Officer at Medigene. “Kirsty is joining at a pivotal time in our journey as we accelerate the development of our IND-enabling studies for MDG1015 with the goal of advancing this into the clinic.”

Dr. Crame brings more than 10 years of experience in drug development and clinical operations, focusing primarily in immuno-oncology and in cell therapy development. Most recently, she served as Director of Clinical Development at Gadeta, where she led the clinical development efforts for the first in human clinical trials in the US and EU for a TCR-T therapy. Prior to that, Dr. Crame held the Chief Operation Officer role at DiAqua where she headed up clinical and business development of the company’s lead program. Kirsty holds her medical degree from the University of Amsterdam.

“I am excited to join Medigene at this important stage of its evolution and lead the development and clinical strategy for MDG1015 and the rest of the company's development candidates that focus on delivering best-in-class TCR-T therapies to patients suffering from difficult to treat solid tumors,” said Dr. Crame. “I look forward to contributing to their continued advancement to meet our vision of providing further treatment options for cancer patients.”

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product enhancement and product development technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene’s TCR-T Therapy Platform

Medigene’s immunotherapies help activate the patient’s own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene’s end-to-end platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple product enhancement technologies, (e.g. PD1-41BB Switch Receptor, Precision Pairing) and development optimization technologies (e.g. Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming) to aid the development of differentiated TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech, 2SeventyBio, and Hongsheng Sciences, continue to validate the platform’s assets & technologies.

About Medigene’s MDG1015 Program

MDG1015 is a 3rd generation T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy targeting NY-ESO-1, a well-recognized and validated cancer testis antigen which is expressed in multiple tumor types. MDG1015 contains our high-avidity, NY-ESO-1 TCR combined with our proprietary PD1-41BB co-stimulatory switch receptor that blocks the PD1/PD-L1 inhibitory axis while simultaneously activating the T cell through the well described -41BB pathway further enhancing the activity and persistence of the TCR-T in the hostile tumor microenvironment (TME). MDG1015 is currently undergoing IND/CTA enabling studies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Phone: +41 78 680 05 38

E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.