HIVE Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus to Replace Expiring Base Shelf Prospectus and Provides a Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (“HIVE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIVE; TSXV: HIVE), today announced that, in order to replace its prior base shelf prospectus and corresponding shelf registration statement that expired on February 27, 2023, it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (once filed in final form and receipted by the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities, the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Simultaneously, HIVE terminated a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System. The Shelf Prospectus, when made final or effective, will allow HIVE to offer up to USD$100,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, warrants, options or any combination thereof during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus will be effective. The Shelf Prospectus will enable HIVE to potentially access new capital if and when needed. The amount and timing of any future offerings will be based on the Company’s financial requirements and market conditions at the time.

The specific terms of any future offering under the Shelf Prospectus will be established at the time of such offering. At the time any of the securities covered by the Shelf Prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of such offering will be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The securities covered by the Shelf Prospectus have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. No securities may be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Shelf Prospects becomes effective.

The Company also announces the retirement and resignation as a director of Ian Mann. Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of the Company, said, “On behalf of the Board we thank Ian for his contributions to the Company and we wish them the very best in retirement.”

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualifications under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar .com .

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavour to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of ETH and BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about: business goals and objectives of the Company; the continued viability of its existing Bitcoin mining operations; the Company's operations and sustainable future profitability; potential future securities offerings of the Company, and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the volatility of the digital currency market; the Company's ability to successfully mine digital currency; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory as required, or at all; a material decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance as supply chains are disrupted and prevent the Company from carrying out its expansion plans or operating its assets; protection of proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; an increase in network difficulty may have a significant negative impact on operations; the anticipated growth and sustainability of hydroelectricity for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining in the applicable jurisdictions; the inability to maintain reliable and economical sources of power for the Company to operate cryptocurrency mining assets; the risks of an increase in the Company's electricity costs, cost of natural gas, changes in currency exchange rates, energy curtailment or regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates and the adverse impact on the Company's profitability; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the prices at which the Company may sell Common Shares in equity issuances resulting in dilution, as well as capital market conditions in general; the impact of energy curtailment or regulatory changes in the energy regimes in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; and other related risks as more fully set out in the registration statement of Company and other documents disclosed under the Company's filings at www.sec.gov/EDGAR and www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to realize operational efficiencies going forward into profitability; profitable use of the Company's assets going forward; the Company's ability to profitably liquidate its digital currency inventory as required; historical prices of digital currencies and the ability of the Company to mine digital currencies will be consistent with historical prices; and there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.