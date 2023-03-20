Film and Episodic VFX Global Market Report 2023: Rising Penetration of OTT Platforms Drives Demand

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film and Episodic VFX Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global film and episodic VFX market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2022 to 2028



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Penetration of OTT Platforms



Owing to the increasing demand for binge-watch content such as web series, films, and documentaries from audiences, coupled with shooting constraints in the filmmaking industry, there has been a massive demand for VFX content from the OTT industry. These platforms are widely accepted and appreciated for their ease of usage and personalized approach. Affordability is also one of the key factors. The surge in demand for online content influenced the requirement for VFX. About 70% of consumers have a subscription to at least one of the OTT platforms, and more than 45% subscribe to two or more OTT services.



Rising Penetration of the VFX & Animation Industry



The growing fondness for adult animation and VFX projects and the proliferation of new animation styles over the last half of the decade have driven a new acceptance of VFX and animation. Consumers across the world are highly interested in engaging in high-definition visual experiences. With realistic animation and engaging visual effects, moviegoers want high-quality productions. Therefore, studios are integrating more animation and VFX shots into their films and series.

Consumers consume more immersive content through multiple channels, including ultra-high-definition TVs, smartphones, tablets, and head-mounted devices. Due to the increasing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are increasingly spending time streaming digital content. For animation and VFX, streaming video is the fastest-growing distribution channel. This growth can be ascribed to the exponential rise in the number of online video viewers across the globe and further propelling the film and episodic VFX market.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Shortage of Skilled VFX Artists



The demand for skilled talent in the VFX industry has been increasing for several years and is expected to increase during the forecast period. VFX is a demanding, competitive, yet rewarding industry that allows artists to travel worldwide to complete freelance and project-based work. The shortage of VFX artists hinders film and episodic VFX market growth as there is an imperative need for talent in the VFX studio. Therefore, this shortage of skilled personnel presents a situation where some studios either lose out on work completely or miss deadlines.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY



The global film and episodic VFX market by technology is segmented as CGI (Computer Generated Imagery), Compositing, and Motion Capture. CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) has dominated the global film and episodic market with several movies, from drama to blockbusters. CGI uses computer graphics in art and media, including 2D or 3D animations, renderings, or objects. The type of art media can be a television program, film, simulation, or video game.

CGI can be used in films, varying from science fiction epics to quiet, intimate dramas. Presently CGI has gained higher popularity as it is used in every field of education and learning. Architects and engineers use CGI in the form of architectural maps, 3D models, blueprints, and others. CGI technology in film & episodic includes 3D models of monsters, people, explosions, buildings, cars, and other things. Then these 3D models are put in a live-action scenario, for example, an explosion of a car blown up or a monster attacking a city.



Segmentation by Technology

CGI (Computer Generated Imagery)

Compositing

Motion Capture

INSIGHTS BY USAGE



The film (theatrical and digital) usage segment is expected to hold the highest global film and episodic VFX market share and is growing at a CAGR of 14.09% during the forecast period. This segment includes the VFX used to design digital and theatrical films. Over the last 20 years, there has been huge innovation and progress in VFX films. Visual effects are essential in movie production, mainly in Hollywood blockbusters. It enables the filmmakers to add a sense of scale to the experience. The recent increase in computer-generated imagery (CGI) development and popularity has transformed how visual effects are created in films. Commonly used VFX in films involves creature creations, fire, explosions, and the destruction of objects. Avatar: The Way of the Water, one of the films that made use of VFX in 2022, has designed some next-level VFX for this sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, mainly in the realm of underwater performance capture, performance capture, and the rendering of realistic above and below-water imagery.



Segmentation by Usage

Film (Theatrical and Digital)

Digital Episodic

TV Episodic and Film

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global film and episodic VFX market in 2022. The demand for film and episodic VFX contests remains at an all-time high in the U.S. and Canada. The high adoption of android and iOS devices across the region and better connectivity infrastructure contribute to the region's high share in the global market. The high bandwidth offered with the launch of 5G connectivity increased the popularity of watching films & series across the region.

Europe's film and episodic VFX market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022. Europe followed North America, which the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain led. Demand for film & episodic VFX in the European industry is growing, while upgrades and innovative offerings also drive industry growth. New media technologies have opened the European market, driving intense competition in the news space and putting traditional agencies in the financial doldrums. Hence, these agencies are diversifying the content they produce in VFX films & series to bolster the media & entertainment industry.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Key Vendors

DNEG

Weta FX

Framestore

Technicolor Creative Studios

Industrial Light & Magic

Other Prominent Vendors

Rodeo FX

Scanline VFX

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Digital Domain

Cinesite

Zoic Studios

Animal Logic

FuseFX

Pixomondo

Outpost

The Third Floor

Method Studios

REALTIME

VFX Legion

Milk

CoSA VFX

Whiskytree

Worldwide FX

Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

Absolute Post

Luma Pictures

Lola Visual Effects

Freefolk

Glassworks

Streamland Media

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the film and episodic VFX market?

2. What is the growth rate of the film and episodic VFX market?

3. Who are the key players in the global film and episodic VFX market?

4. What are the key driving factors in the film and episodic VFX market?

5. Which region dominates the global film and episodic VFX market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5150 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9915.43 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Rising Penetration of Ott Platforms

9.2 Increasing Penetration of 5G Network

9.3 Growing Adoption of Ar & Vr Technology



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Penetration of Vfx & Animation Industry

10.2 Increasing Popularity Among Millennial & Gen Z Populations

10.3 Increasing Number of Internet Users and Smartphone Penetration



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Shortage of Skilled Vfx Artists

11.2 Highly Competitive Marketplace



12 Market Landscape



13 Technology



14 Usage



15 Geography



16 North America

17 Europe



18 Apac



19 Latin America



20 Middle East & Africa



21 Competitive Landscape



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94g0n1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment