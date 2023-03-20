Enameled Cookware Global Market Report 2022: Growing Preference for Modular Kitchens Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enameled Cookware Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Oven, Pots, Pans, And Bakery Tray), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enameled cookware market is expected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for enameled cookware in the commercial and residential sectors is increasing as modular kitchens become more popular and living standards develop. Due to growing consumer preference for modular kitchens, the increase in spending on home improvement projects or kitchen remodeling is also boosting product demand.



Since people are more likely to spend more time at home owing to the lockdown than on vacation, the residential sector is projected to benefit from the pandemic. In addition to experimenting with new dishes at home, consumers are also attempting to get better at cooking. As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, more people are cooking at home because they wish to keep their food fresh and from being exposed to the outside world which in turn has increased demand for cookware worldwide.



The pans segment of the enameled cookware market is dominated in terms of products, and it is anticipated that it would hold the largest market share during the projection period. Enameled pans are often used to cook large salmon fillets, pan-fried hamburgers, and thick-cut steaks as they get nicely cooked and browned in such pans.



Europe held the largest market share in 2021, owing to the continuous expansion of the residential sector on account of the increasing number of households. Additionally, major home improvement projects undertaken by consumers in the region, are boosting the demand for premium cookware. Consumers in the region are likely to invest in high-end cookware, which complements their kitchen decor.



The key players of enameled cookware are putting a high priority on research and development as well as innovations to meet the need for saute pans, roasting pans, frying pans, stockpots, and skillets. Further growth in online shopping is expected in the coming years. Hence, companies in the market are focusing on gaining market share by extending their reach through the direct-to-consumer business channel. For instance, in June 2020, Cuisinart launched its own e-commerce website that retails approximately 200 products and 1,500 replacement parts from the company's portfolio.



Enameled Cookware Market Report Highlights

Enameled cookware was valued at USD 1,660.4 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Cookware made of enameled cast iron is safe and hygienic to use. Easy cooking is attained by an enamel coating that makes surfaces non-stick and keeps food from sticking to the bottom

The ovens segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Enameled ovens made of cast iron perform pretty much the same as bare cast iron in terms of heat retention and distribution. However, enameled cast iron does not need to be seasoned. It also is a lot easier to clean and requires no maintenance

The commercial segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Cookware made of enameled cast iron is ideal for all types of stovetops and heat sources. It can also be used as a serving dish at the table and for storing perishable food

The offline segment was valued at USD 1,150.7 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. More individuals are choosing to purchase cookware from offline retailers like hypermarkets and specialty shops since it typically has aspects like size, color, and heat-resistant qualities that are best purchased after checking. This crucial element fuels the offline segment's growth in the enameled cookware market

Europe region was valued a USD 622.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,041.1 million by 2030. Growing urbanization and increasing expenditure on home renovation projects are driving the demand for enameled cookware in this region

Le Creuset France SAS one of the key players, announced the launch of a new color, Rhone, in its cookware sets. The black satin interior enamel of the product is specially designed for handling high heat and gains seasoning over time like a traditional cast-iron pan

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Enameled Cookware Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Enameled cookware Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Ovens

5.3. Pots

5.4. Pans

5.5. Bakery Tray

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Enameled cookware Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial



Chapter 7. Enameled Cookware Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Offline

7.3. Online



Chapter 8. Enameled cookware Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Le Creuset France SAS

Staub Fonderie SA

Lodge Manufacturing Company

Tramontina USA Inc.

Cuisinart

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Vermicular

Country Door

Camp Chef

The Coleman Company, Inc.

