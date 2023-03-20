Bringing the Home Service to your Doorstep: UAE On Demand home Service market to hit AED 5 Billion by 2026. Explore major factor for the growth in UAE On Demand Home Service Market: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital is the Future:

Companies will continue to invest in digital marketing strategies to improve their service visibility and promoting sales. Advertisements on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook will enable companies to enhance brand awareness and attract potential customers. Internet penetration is high in UAE, almost 99% of the population use internet. Around 51% individuals purchased a product or service online via a smartphone which indicates the customers’ continued reliance to procure products or services online due to increasing convenience and accessibility.

Ease of Market Entry:

In 2021, the regulations of provision for establishing a new company allows any individual of any origin to hold 100% ownership of the business. It does not require to partner with an Emirati to register the company. Companies now have reduced entry barrier to enter the industry, which is still at a nascent stage and is expected to grow.

Increase in service offerings:

Increase in vertical expansion of service offerings such as introducing cooks and chefs who specialize in particular cuisine; baking at home services, providing tuitions, etc. could be booked online on-demand. Merging with food delivery and grocery marketplaces to expand its services offerings will give a new meaning to on-demand home services. Marketplaces will aim to increase the number of bookings of beauty services, as the average ticket size for these services is higher than cleaning services. Promotional offers and discounts would be offered to attract new customers.

Increase in development of residential real estate market:

It is forecasted that the residential real estate market in UAE would increase ~10% in the next 5 years. Also, it is predicted that the real estate prices will reduce in the region. This will led to shift to households from 1bhk to 2 bhk apartments, leading to an increase in the demand for on-demand home services. Government incentives such as special investor and retirement visas, golden long-term visas, as well as the reduction of the loan-to-value (LTV) for first time homebuyers to 20% by the UAE Central Bank, low interest rates and competitive mortgage products will give a boost to the industry.

The publication titled “ UAE On-Demand Home Services Industry: Driven by changing consumer lifestyle and increasing adoption of digitally enabled services” provides a comprehensive analysis of the on-demand home services industry by analyzing historical statistics and corresponding developments in the on-demand home services market. The market growth spiked during COVID as people were reluctant to step out of their houses. People preferred booking home services online directly from these marketplaces or service providers. Given the fragmented completion structure in the on-demand home services industry, analysts have elaborated on competitive landscape of major marketplaces and service providers on the basis of services offered and operational parameters. The report also covers a snapshot on marketplace and service providers business model, value chain analysis, growth drivers, Porters 5 forces analysis, impact of COVID-19 and factors governing the future outlook of industry. The report also provides comprehensive insight on the market size and segmentation of the industry. The report highlights the pain points of the on-demand home services industry along with detailed company profiles of major service providers and marketplaces. The report concludes with projections for future industry market size, market segmentations and analyst take on future market scenario.

Key Segments Covered in UAE On-Demand Home Services Industry

By Type of Services

Cleaning

Repair and Maintenance

Beauty

Others

By Geography

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Others

By Deployment

Online

Offline

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

UAE On-Demand Home Services Players

Marketplaces

Justlife

Urban Company

ServiceMarket

Rizek

Usta

Service Providers

Hitches and Glitches

MPlus

Elite Maids

Helpsters Cleaning Services

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Socio-economic Landscape of UAE

Evolution of UAE On-Demand Home Service Industry

Ecosystem of UAE On-Demand Home Service Industry

UAE On-Demand Home Service major entities Business Model

Market Size of On-Demand Home Services Industry by Revenue

Market Segmentation of On-Demand Home Services Industry by type of services, geography, deployment

Total Addressable, Serviceable Addressable Market of On-Demand Home Services Industry

Demand Drivers and Trends in On-Demand Home Services Industry

Consumer spending and preferences in the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Impact of COVID on demand and user preferences in the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Trends and Developments in On-Demand Home Services Industry

Porter’s Analysis of the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Growth Drivers of the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Challenges faced in the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Government Rules and Regulations in the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Comparison of Pre and Post COVID scenarios

Competitive Scenario of the On-Demand Home Services Industry

Competition in On-Demand Home Services Marketplace

Competition among On-Demand Home Services Providers

Case Study on Urban Company Business Model

Future Trends and Market Size of On-Demand Home Services Industry by Revenue

Future Market Segmentation of On-Demand Home Services Industry by type of services, geography, deployment

Industry speaks

Analyst Recommendations

UAE On-Demand Home Services Industry

