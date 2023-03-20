Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023: Detailed Analysis of 32 Existing and 14 Upcoming Centres

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database (excel) product covers the Chile data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Colina, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing

I. Quarter Rack (1/4)

II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

In 2022, Colocation operators, such as Scala Data Centers, ODATA, Ascenty (Digital Realty), EdgeConneX, are the major investors in Chile. Further investments in the market are likely to grow during the forecast period. Santiago and Valparaiso are the major cities in Chile, which attracted the maximum investments in 2022.

Oracle, Microsoft, Google, and Huawei have cloud availability zones in Chile. In the future, these operators are likely to invest in the country owing to the boom in digitalization.

Adoption of cloud, execution of AI, Big data, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G network, Connectivity, and digital transformation are driving the data center market in Chile.

The Chilean government awards contracts for renewable energy to bidding companies through tenders. Moreover, Chile's Ministry of Economy has approved the regulation of non-conventional and small generation to enable small grid-connected or distribution system connected generators to access a stabilized price regime.

Global colocation operators are entering the market. For instance, Entel is a leading mobile telecommunications company. It has its own data center in Santiago, Chile, which has been acquired by Equinix in March 2022.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (32 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (16 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED



ODATA, Scala Data Centers, EdgeConnex, Ascenty, Sonda, Nabiax, Entel, America Movil, Ipxon, Gtd Group, EdgeConnex, Lumen Technologies, Netglobalis, TIVIT, PowerHost, Anacondaweb, WireNet, HostName, Internexa.



TARGET AUDIENCE



1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

2. Data center Construction Contractors

3. Data center Infrastructure Providers

4. New Entrants

5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

6. Corporate and Governments Agencies





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ODATA

Scala Data Centers

EdgeConnex

Ascenty

Sonda

Nabiax

Entel

America Movil

Ipxon

Gtd Group

EdgeConnex

Lumen Technologies

Netglobalis

TIVIT

PowerHost

Anacondaweb

WireNet

HostName

Internexa.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf9f5r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.