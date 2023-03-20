Nitrile Gloves Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Ansell, Hartalega, Unigloves, MCR Safety, Superior Gloves & More

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Powder Free, Powdered), By Product (Disposable, Durable), By End-use (Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nitrile gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.19 billion by 2030. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The industry is primarily driven by rising healthcare expenditures, the growing importance of safety at workplaces, and a significant surge in protective equipment demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Increasing awareness among industry participants regarding the importance of worker safety and security at workplaces, on account of the stringent regulations and high costs associated with workplace hazards, is anticipated to drive market growth. The importance of worker safety has significantly increased owing to the increasing employment in industries across Asia Pacific.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to increase the demand for nitrile gloves among frontline healthcare workers for testing and examination purposes.



In addition, nitrile gloves have witnessed a substantial increase in demand in the healthcare industry on account of their necessity in various other healthcare and medical applications. Increasing requirement of hand protective equipment by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has boosted the demand for nitrile gloves across the globe. Hence, manufacturers such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd had to increase their manufacturing capacity to match global demand.



Nitrile Gloves Market Report Highlights

The powder free segment contributed to 72.8% of the global revenue share in 2022 owing to their increasing preference across numerous industries, including medical, food processing, and chemical

The penetration of disposable nitrile gloves is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030 on account of their cost-effectiveness, ease-of-disposal characteristics, and rising demand from healthcare and F&B industries

The market in India is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period on account of factors such as increasing demand for PPE, greater health awareness, and increasing expenditure by the public and private players in the healthcare industry

In March 2020, Hartalega Holdings Berhad announced a land purchase to expand its glove production facilities in Sepang, Malaysia, as the demand for hand protection surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Nitrile Gloves Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Nitrile Gloves Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Nitrile Gloves Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Powdered

5.3. Powder Free



Chapter 6. Nitrile Gloves Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Nitrile Gloves Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Disposable

6.3. Durable



Chapter 7. Nitrile Gloves Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Nitrile Gloves Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Medical & Healthcare

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Oil & Gas

7.5. Food & Beverage

7.6. Metal & Machinery

7.7. Chemical & Petrochemical

7.8. Pharmaceutical

7.9. Cleanroom

7.10. Others



Chapter 8. Nitrile Gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Nitrile Gloves Market: Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Unigloves (Uk) Limited

Adenna LLC

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Superior Gloves

MCR Safety

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Ammex Corporation

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Globus (Shetland) Ltd.

Atlantic Safety Products, Inc.

Mapa Professional

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ku156v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment