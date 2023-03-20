Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 13, 2023 to Friday March 17, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|276,872
|4,682,875,448
|13 March 2023
|700
|15,429.4571
|10,800,620
|14 March 2023
|206
|15,569.5146
|3,207,320
|15 March 2023
|972
|15,887.2016
|15,442,360
|16 March 2023
|1,012
|15,543.4783
|15,730,000
|17 March 2023
|957
|15,808.1400
|15,128,390
|Total 13-17 March Friday
|3,847
|60,308,690
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,080
|15,676.8382
|63,961,500
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|97,911
|1,472,390,755
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|284,799
|4,807,145,638
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,195,056
|21,180,722,957
|13 March 2023
|2,600
|15,618.5692
|40,608,280
|14 March 2023
|363
|15,663.9669
|5,686,020
|15 March 2023
|3,222
|16,100.3709
|51,875,395
|16 March 2023
|3,332
|15,718.0282
|52,372,470
|17 March 2023
|3,136
|16,034.7959
|50,285,120
|Total 13-17 March Friday
|12,653
|200,827,285
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,543
|15,857.5582
|151,328,678
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,797
|15,907.9661
|60,402,547
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|387,073
|5,929,323,450
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,221,049
|21,593,281,467
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 252,967 A shares and 1,087,582 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.17% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 March 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
