Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 13, 2023 to Friday March 17, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)276,872 4,682,875,448
13 March 202370015,429.457110,800,620
14 March 202320615,569.51463,207,320
15 March 202397215,887.201615,442,360
16 March 20231,01215,543.478315,730,000
17 March 202395715,808.140015,128,390
Total 13-17 March Friday3,847 60,308,690
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,08015,676.838263,961,500
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)97,911 1,472,390,755
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)284,799 4,807,145,638
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,195,056 21,180,722,957
13 March 20232,60015,618.569240,608,280
14 March 202336315,663.96695,686,020
15 March 20233,22216,100.370951,875,395
16 March 20233,33215,718.028252,372,470
17 March 20233,13616,034.795950,285,120
Total 13-17 March Friday12,653 200,827,285
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,54315,857.5582151,328,678
Bought from the Foundation*3,79715,907.966160,402,547
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)387,073 5,929,323,450
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,221,049 21,593,281,467

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 252,967 A shares and 1,087,582 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.17% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 March 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

