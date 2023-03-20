Omega 3 Ingredients Global Market Report 2023: Featuring BASF, Koninklijke DSM, Croda International, NU-MEGA Ingredients, Pronova BioPharma, Omega Protein, & Ocean Nutrition Canada

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Type, By Source, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for omega 3 ingredients is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5%, during 2023-2030.

Supplements & functional foods was the largest segment in the global omega 3 ingredients market in 2022, and the trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Growing lifestyle and age-related diseases in North America and Europe is subsequently fueling growth of the supplements & functional foods segment. Also, emerging economies in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are fueling demand for omega 3 ingredients for application in the flourishing pharmaceuticals industry.



Various research studies have established a link between consumption of fatty fish and lowering of coronary heart diseases. For instance, fish oils are used as a supplement to balance the required dietary intake of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Also, fish oil is commonly recommended as a supplement product for people who have had a myocardial infarction by the American Heart Association, World Health Organization (WHO), the National Heart Foundation of Australia and National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC).



Market Dynamics:



Increasing consumer health awareness about the benefits associated with the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA are major factors fueling growth of the global omega-3 ingredients market. Omega-3 ingredients are also linked with lowering prevalence of cancer, heart diseases, and arthritis. Cancers of the prostrate, colon, and breast can be lowered with the intake of omega-3 ingredients. Also, omega-3 ingredients play a major role in brain development of infants, which is a major factor propelling growth of the global omega 3 ingredients market.

Low public awareness about the types of omega 3 fatty acids and their benefits will restrict growth of the global omega-3 ingredients market. Negative consumer perception about the smell and taste of omega-3 ingredients is also expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Technological advancements and product innovation is expected to fuel the market for omega 3 ingredients during the forecast period.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Source:

Nuts and Seeds

Vegetable Oils

Marine

Soya

Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Type:

ALA

DHA

EPA

Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Application:

Infant Formula

Supplements & Functional Foods

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Source, 2017-2030 (US$ Bn)

5. Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Bn)

6. Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Bn)

7. Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market, By Regions, 2017-2030 (US$ Bn)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF-SE

Koninklijke DSM NV.

Croda International Plc.

NU-MEGA Ingredients Pty Ltd.

Pronova BioPharma ASA

Omega Protein Corporation

Ocean Nutrition Canada Limited Galactic





