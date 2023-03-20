Reusable Water Bottle Market Size to Reach USD 14.6 Bn by 2032; North America Held 26.5% of the Market Share

New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global reusable water bottle market size is expected to be worth around USD 14.6 billion by 2032 from USD 9.3 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. A water bottle that is reusable means that it can be used more than once. Reusable water bottles are typically used to transport beverages like tea, cold drinks, health drinks, and water in a convenient manner. According to reports, there are a plethora of reusable water bottles on the market that come in a wide range of designs, colors, sizes, materials, and shapes.

Key Takeaway:

By type , With 3 5.5% of the market value in 2022, the plastic type segment dominated the market.

, With 3 of the market value in 2022, the dominated the market. Based on distribution channels , supermarkets, and hypermarkets dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over 38.00% of total revenue.

, dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over of total revenue. By type outlook , the Insulated type of Reusable water bottle is dominating the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market.

, the type of Reusable water bottle is dominating the Global Reusable Water Bottles Market. In 2022, Asia Pacific held a revenue share of more than 39.00% of the global market.

held a revenue share of more than of the global market. North America has held a 26.5% revenue share in 2022.

The retailing industry of folding water bottles is a major market trend. Numerous manufacturers are offering water bottles that can be folded and reused up to 90% of the way full. Folding water bottles are becoming increasingly popular with consumers due to their cost and space savings. Utilizing origami techniques to fold reusable water bottles is one of the most significant market trends.

Drinkware, kitchenware, and other household goods were among these items. Reusable water bottles are becoming increasingly popular among consumers worldwide at homes, workplaces, schools, and colleges. These reusable containers diminish the plastic weight in landfills, the primary driver of groundwater contamination.

In addition, the use of reusable water bottles is being encouraged in response to the significant rise in plastic waste in landfills and oceans as well as the rising awareness of the negative effects that non-disposable and single-use plastic bottles have on the environment. In addition, a number of nations are taking steps to promote reusable bottles made of glass, metals, and other eco-friendly and safe materials rather than single-use plastic bottles.

Factors affecting the growth of the Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market Industry

One of the primary drivers behind the demand for reusable water bottles is a desire to reduce landfill disposal of single-use plastic bottles or containers.

Reusable water bottles boast higher quality than disposable ones. They are lighter to carry and allow improved hygiene and content safety.

Businesses in the reusable water bottle market specialize in producing bottles that store both hot and cold liquids.

Growing awareness of the significance of being eco-friendly: The reusable water bottle market is being driven by a trend toward sustainability.

Government Support and Funding: Governments around the world are increasingly providing financial assistance and funding for eco-friendly bottle manufacturing. This is driving growth in this industry.

The rapid expansion of reusable water bottles in supermarkets and hypermarkets is fueling the reusable water bottle market trend.

Water bottle manufacturers are investing a considerable amount of resources into researching and developing cost-effective manufacturing methods. It is done in an effort to provide consumers with efficient packaging options and lower expenses.

In various nations around the world, governments are outlawing single-use plastic bottles in favor of reusable bottles made out of glass, metals, and other eco-friendly materials.

Top Trends in Global Reusable Water Bottle Market

Consumers are increasingly looking for products with eco-friendly packaging. This is due to growing awareness of environmental concerns. Reusable water bottles are an excellent alternative to single-use bottles and can help cut plastic pollution in our lives.

Water bottles that can be reused multiple times offer customers the advantage of greater strength and longevity. Reusable water bottles are recommended over single-use ones due to their longer shelf lives.

Furthermore, governments and other organizations are taking steps to reduce plastic waste production. This leads to an increase in reusable bottle sales.

Due to recent technological advancements, the reusable water bottle market for reusable water bottles has seen a surge in demand. Furthermore, environmentally friendly beverage reusable packaging such as reusable water bottles has grown. This is mainly due to various government and non-governmental organizations' initiatives to reduce harmful plastic waste.

Reusable water bottles are becoming more and more popular due to the dramatic increase in plastic waste in landfills and oceans. Along with that there is growing awareness about the harmful effects non-disposable and single-use plastic bottles have on our environment. As a result, many nations are taking steps to promote reusable bottles made out of glass, metals, or other eco-friendly materials rather than single-use plastic bottles.

Market Growth

Reusable water bottles can be used to carry glass, silicone, stainless steel, copper, plastic, and silicone in addition to health drinks, water, hot drinks, and juices. Reusable water bottles are used in a variety of settings, including schools, gyms, workplaces, and outdoor activities.

The need to dispose of single-use plastic bottles and containers in landfills, as well as illegal dumping near or in waterbodies and the influx into oceans, is one of the primary drivers of demand for reusable water bottles. Both of these elements add to an expansion in the volume of plastic contamination.

The quality of reusable water bottles is higher than that of disposable ones, they are less cumbersome to carry, and they permit improved hygiene and content safety. The increased visibility of reusable water bottles and their availability of them in a variety of channels, such as specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and online, also contribute to sales. Copper and stainless steel are favored by customers due to their longer lifespans, lower risk of contamination, and ability to keep water hot or cold.

Additionally, a growing number of individuals are purchasing reusable water bottles for use in sports, travel, and everyday life, assisting major players in achieving their objectives and supporting market expansion. In addition, rising investments by market participants in the creation of eco-friendly water bottles and rising demand for smart reusable water bottles are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market for reusable water bottles in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis

With a revenue share of over 39.00% of the global market, Asia-Pacific was dominant. Because it is aware of the dangers posed by plastic water bottles, the government is actively encouraging bottle manufacturers to use sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.

Customers are likely to use reusable water bottles as a result of this trend. This initiative is probably going to accelerate the growth of the local market. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization and changes in lifestyle, are also contributing to the reusable water bottle market's expansion. People who strive for a healthy lifestyle and take environmental sustainability into consideration prefer to drink water bottles that can be reused rather than being thrown away. Additionally, efforts to safeguard marine life from the harmful plastic that is dumped into the oceans are driving this market.

The demand for the product as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bottles drives North America's growth over the forecast period because of the rising number of outdoor activities. Customers are well-informed about the disadvantages of using packaged mineral water bottles for outdoor activities as a result of this propensity.

According to the Outdoor Foundation's Outdoor Participation Report, 150 million Americans enjoy outdoor activities, which are enjoyed by 48% of Americans annually. Due to the presence of numerous brands of reusable bottles and a population with a high household income, North America is a significant market.

Competitive Landscape

The reusable water bottle market leaders in reusable water bottle sales are striving to boost their revenues and expand their sales. Furthermore, they want to expand their capacity in order to meet the rising demand for these bottles through acquisitions or partnerships. Through these moves, key players hope to boost their market share for reusable bottles while also expanding their resources.

Sustainability is being used by manufacturers as a marketing strategy to expand their market share. It is anticipated that eco-friendly products will see an evolution in marketing strategies and brand behaviors. This leads to an uptick in product sales as more customers opt for businesses with green labels or charitable endeavors.

Major Companies are:



S’well

Klean Kanteen Inc

Tupperware Brands Corp.

Nalgene

SIGG Switzerland AG, GmbH

Contigo

Aquasana, Inc.

Hydaway

CamelBak Products, LLC

Other key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 9.3 billion Market Size (2032) USD 14.6 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.7% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 39% North America Revenue Share 26.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Reusable water bottles can be used for more than just carrying liquids - they also hold glass, silicone, and stainless steel items. Reusable bottles have become a staple in schools, workplaces, gyms, and on treks. This is due to the increasing need to dispose of single-use plastic bottles in landfills or illegal dumping near waterbodies as well as the increase in plastic pollution caused by these factors.

Reusable water bottles are more durable and easy to transport. They also offer improved hygiene and safety than disposable options. Reusable bottles have become increasingly visible and available in outlets such as specialty shops, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, online and offline. This is supporting sales growth. Customers tend to favor copper and stainless steel over other materials due to their strength, resistance to contamination, and ability to keep liquid hotter or colder for extended periods of time.

Reusable water bottles are becoming more and more popular for everyday, travel, and sports use. This is fuelling the reusable water bottle market growth and helping major players achieve their objectives. According to market analysts, the worldwide demand for eco-friendly bottles will continue to increase due to rising demand and increased investments by industry players into development initiatives.

Market Restraints

Market revenue growth will be limited by the availability of water bottles made of inferior plastic materials, or plastic byproducts such as phthalates, BPA and volatile organic compounds. These bottles are also known as single-use or plastic water bottles. Unwashed or unclean bottles can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria and make people sick. These are the main reasons why the growth of the global market to sell reusable water bottles will be limited over the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Environmental change has turned into a worldwide unavoidable danger to the presence of human progress and this need to keep moving has prompted the reception of huge and strong manageability drives across the world. The growing amount of plastic waste is polluting the entire ecosystem and interfering with its natural function, which has serious effects on the climate around the world.

Governments and multinational corporations are implementing significant sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste in order to reduce risks. Numerous businesses are taking steps to promote the use of refillable water bottles and eliminate the use of plastic bottles, which is anticipated to benefit market potential in the long run. Plastic water bottles are a significant source of single-use plastic waste.

Report Segmentation of the Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market

Material Insight

The reusable water bottle market for reusable water bottles worldwide is dominated by the metal material category. Metal is the most commonly used material for making water bottles because of its durability and affordability. Additionally, stainless steel guarantees rust-free use and the absence of pollutants even after numerous items of washing. Metal water bottles are frequently the best choice for outdoor use. They are particularly beloved by campers, hikers, and fishermen.

The plastic-type segment led the market with a 35.5% share due to its low manufacturing costs. Reusable water bottles, in particular, have caught consumers' attention due to their longer lifespan and are fueling market expansion.

Plastic waste has been eliminated, leading to the rapid rise of metal bottles. Metal reusable water bottles are more robust and long-lasting than other bottles. This is due to their added benefit of maintaining beverages at the right temperature for 24 hours. With such advantages in mind, metal reusable water bottles have seen a spike in demand.

Glass bottles can be reused or used to store and package food products for a long time. As it is recyclable in its entirety, glass is becoming increasingly popular as food packaging due to its non-reactive qualities. As more milk and dairy companies opt for glass packaging due to its sustainability, the market size for this material will likely expand significantly in the coming years.

Distribution Channel Insight

In 2022, the reusable water bottle market was dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 38.00% of total revenue. Due to the availability of a wide range of products under one roof, the segment is being driven by the channel's rising consumer popularity. Customers are also compelled to buy products from these stores because of the stores' influential layout. The availability of a store associate who can assist customers in selecting the appropriate products and the option to purchase the item immediately rather than waiting for its delivery, as is the case with online shopping, are also significant reasons why customers choose this method of sales. The online distribution channel market is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

Type Outlook Insight

The global reusable water bottles market is dominated by the insulated variety in terms of type outlook. Insulated water bottles are made of stainless steel or other materials that do not contain harmful chemicals. Because they are insulated, they are also able to keep the liquid at the right temperature.

Compared to plastic water bottles, these bottles are simpler to clean and maintain. To ensure long-term durability, insulated water bottles are typically constructed with a double insulation wall, with the outer layer made of stainless steel and the inner layer made of an insulating material like copper or aluminum. As a result, they last longer and are less likely to break when dropped than standard plastic water bottles.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Steel

Aluminum

Glass

Silicone

Plastic

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Local Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Wholesale

Sports Stores

Specialty Stores

By type Outlook

Insulated

Non-Insulated

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Recent Development of the Reusable Plastic Water Bottles Market

The MOO Water Bottle was introduced in September 2021 by digital print and design company MOO Inc. to assist them in expanding the brand into the premium market. The company sells its line of water bottles all over the United States. They come in a lot of different colors and can be branded in a lot of different ways.

In July 2020, the packaging manufacturer CamelBak introduced MultiBev, which is regarded as a two-in-one vessel. This set includes a travel cup with a silicone lid and a water bottle. The convenience and adaptability of this kind of water bottle for everyday use are making it more and more popular with consumers.

