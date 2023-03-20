Global Yacht Market Size, Share & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Yacht Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Rapid urbanization and substantial expansion of the leisure tourism industry are two major factors influencing the market's optimistic perspective. Additionally, the increased popularity of remote adventures is fostering industry expansion.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the sport yacht segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the propulsion outlook, the motor yacht segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Damen Shipyards Group, Heesen Group, The San Lorenzo S.p.a, Sunseeker International, Ferretti S.p.A., Alexander Marine International Co., Ltd. (AMI), Princess Yachts Limited, and Viking Yacht Company, among others, are some of the key players in the global yacht market





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Super Yacht

Flybridge Yacht

Sport Yacht

Long Range Yacht

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Motor Yacht

Sailing Yacht

Yacht Length Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Up to 20 Meters

20 - 50 Meters

Above 50 Meters





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





