Global Yacht Market Size, Share & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Yacht Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.
Rapid urbanization and substantial expansion of the leisure tourism industry are two major factors influencing the market's optimistic perspective. Additionally, the increased popularity of remote adventures is fostering industry expansion.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the sport yacht segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the propulsion outlook, the motor yacht segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Azimut Benetti S.p.A., Damen Shipyards Group, Heesen Group, The San Lorenzo S.p.a, Sunseeker International, Ferretti S.p.A., Alexander Marine International Co., Ltd. (AMI), Princess Yachts Limited, and Viking Yacht Company, among others, are some of the key players in the global yacht market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Super Yacht
- Flybridge Yacht
- Sport Yacht
- Long Range Yacht
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Motor Yacht
- Sailing Yacht
Yacht Length Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Up to 20 Meters
- 20 - 50 Meters
- Above 50 Meters
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
