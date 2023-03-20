New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Type, By Product, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431260/?utm_source=GNW



Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market stood at USD 2502.25 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.18% during the forecast period. Stormwater management aims to lessen the amount of precipitation or melted snow that enters roadways, lawns, and other areas. Planning for rainfall overflow, keeping up with stormwater systems, and controlling the gathering, storing, and circulation of stormwater are all included. In addition to stormwater management, drainage is taken into account while designing cities and housing complexes. Local communities benefit from the effective management of stormwater on an economic, social, and environmental level.

Increasing Focus on Green Stormwater Management Strategies

The importance of blue-green infrastructure (BGI), a crucial nature-based solution (NBS) strategy for stormwater management solutions, has gained attention from the environmentally concerned populace and urbanization.It aids in replicating the ecological features of real wetlands, which may take in rainwater and lessen runoff.



The use of smaller, dispersed facilities to handle water runoff has become more prevalent than bigger detention basins positioned below the drainage area.Green infrastructure initiatives include permeable pavements, rain gardens, bioretention cells (or bioswales), vegetative swales, infiltration trenches, green roofs, planter boxes, rainwater collection (rain barrels or cisterns), rooftop (downspout) disconnection, and urban tree canopies.



The Asia Pacific stormwater management market is therefore anticipated to increase in the upcoming years as a result of green stormwater management solutions.

Development of Low Impact Developments (LIDs)

The increased number of property losses, flooding, damages, sizable detention facilities, and extensive stormwater infrastructure in the areas have led to a high need for stormwater management equipment.Low-impact development (LID) systems and sustainable drainage system (SuDS) techniques, which are being used throughout the Asia Pacific area for stormwater management, are often planned for certain levels of rainfall.



The LID approach to site development and stormwater management is fast replacing other design approaches in the region for stormwater management.Runoff inhibition methods, runoff mitigation tactics, and treatment controls can all be employed to remove pollutants systematically.



The Asia Pacific stormwater management market is expected to grow in line with this major trend during the duration of the forecast period.

Increasing IoT Applications with Smart City Developments

Although consumer applications still account for the majority of IoT adoptions, the Internet of Things (IoT) has gone a long way in its comparatively short existence, and as a result, enterprises and even municipal governments have begun to rely on these technologies.IoT sensors and gadgets are continually being put around the city as the smart city idea gains traction.



By 2022, investment in smart cities in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to total USD 35 billion, with over USD 4 billion anticipated to be spent this year alone in Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, and Seoul.The advantages of IoT municipal infrastructure for stormwater management systems are practically endless.



The market for stormwater management in Asia and the Pacific is expected to increase at an enormous rate throughout the forecasted period due to this key trend.

Market Segmentation

The Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market is divided into Type, Product, and Application.Based on type, the market is divided into Infiltration, Retention, Screening, Separation, and Filtration.



Based on product, the market is segmented into Drainage Channel, Drainage Pipes, Storage Devices, Stormwater Pits, Storm Chambers, and Drainage Fittings. Based on application, the market is segmented into Municipal, Commercial, Residential, and Industrial.

Market Players

Major market players in the Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market are Beijing Tidelion S&I Rainwater Harvesting Technology Co. Ltd, ACO Group, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, PriMove Infrastructure Development Consultants Pvt Ltd, Hangzhou Moonbay Industrial Co., Ltd, Totetsu Mfg. Co., Ltd, GRAF China Environmental (Nanjing) Co. Ltd, RELN Pty Ltd, Everhard Industries Pty Ltd, Shenzhen Doctor Rain Rainwater Recycling Co. Ltd, Oriental Consultants Global Co. Ltd, ORCA Civil Products Pty. Ltd, SMEC Holdings Limited and Urban Asset Solutions Pty Ltd.

Recent Developments:

• The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a financing deal for USD 251 million for integrated urban flood control and management in the Chennai-Kosasthalaiyar basin. Its main goal is to increase Chennai’s ability to withstand flooding.

• The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in India planned to install 5,000 rainwater harvesting (RWH) pits in parks and roadside drains in October 2022 to improve water flow and raise the groundwater table. The project had a total cost of about USD 1.07 million.

• On September 4, 2022, the government of Odisha in India initiated a project to gather rainwater under the name "Community Harnessing and Harvesting Rainwater Artificially for the Terrace to the Aquifer" (CHHATA). Five years are predicted for the duration of the program. Urban local bodies (ULBs) and water-scarce blocks are expected to benefit from the state sector program’s improved water quality and rainwater conservation measures. Based on a groundwater resource study completed in 2020, it is predicted to be extremely possible to erect rainwater-collecting structures on the roofs of 29,500 private buildings and 1,925 public buildings, which would cover 52 water-stressed blocks and 27 urban local bodies.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Type:

o Infiltration

o Retention

o Screening

o Separation

o Filtration

• Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Product:

o Drainage Channel

o Drainage Pipes

o Storage Devices

o Stormwater Pits

o Storm Chambers

o Drainage Fittings

• Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Application:

o Municipal

o Commercial

o Residential

o Industrial

• Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market, By Country:

o China

o Australia

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o New Zealand

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

o Thailand

o Taiwan

o Philippines

o Laos

o Cambodia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Asia-Pacific Stormwater Management Market.



Available Customizations:



Tech Sci Research offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06431260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________