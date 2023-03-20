Subsea 7 S.A. Conference Call Notification First Quarter 2023 Results

Luxembourg – 20 March 2023 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its first quarter results for the period ending 31 March 2023 on 27 April 2023 at 08:00 CEST.
From 08:00 CEST the results announcement and presentation will be available at subsea7.com.
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 27 April 2023 at 13:00 CEST.
Conference call registration:
Webcast registration: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/obrzwjpp
Dial-in registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI835ccb83027d4b0291b319f2cd431b57
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
ir@subsea7.com
Attachment